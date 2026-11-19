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Fewer than 100 A.I. data centers will soon need as much electricity as all of Britain at peak demand.

In its annual World Energy Outlook, the International Energy Agency (I.E.A.) has just calculated what the A.I. boom means for power grids. The verdict: In some of the most important growth markets, planned data centers would exceed the grids’ current peak demand if every project were actually built, Bloomberg reports. The 93 large “A.I. factories” that the I.E.A. tracks by satellite alone would reach a combined 50 gigawatts once completed. That is roughly Britain’s peak demand.

Ten Times the Capacity in Two Years

The pace of the build-out is staggering. According to the I.E.A., A.I. data center capacity has grown tenfold in just two years, to 17 gigawatts. Annual shipments of A.I. servers have increased eighteenfold since 2020. Worldwide, data centers have a total capacity of about 120 gigawatts, 80 percent of it in the United States, China and the European Union. Another 120 gigawatts are set to be added by the end of the decade.

The sums are correspondingly large: About $4 trillion (about €3.6 trillion) is expected to flow into data centers by 2030, up from $565 billion (about €507 billion) in 2025. Roughly three-quarters of that growth is attributable to A.I.

Electricity Use to Double by 2030

Data centers’ electricity consumption is set to double by 2030. A.I. data centers alone will then use about 350 terawatt-hours more per year than today. According to an earlier I.E.A. special report, all data centers together consumed about 485 terawatt-hours in 2025, just under 1.5 percent of global electricity use. By 2030, that figure is expected to reach about 950 terawatt-hours, or roughly 3 percent.

The problem lies less in the absolute numbers than in their concentration. Data centers are built in clusters, where demand runs into grids that were never designed for it. In many countries, projects wait five to ten years for a grid connection, transformers have lead times of two to three years and gas turbines up to five years. Data centers are therefore resorting to their own power plants, even converted jet engines.

Gas in the U.S., Coal in China

Emissions are rising as a result. Data centers’ carbon dioxide emissions are expected to climb 70 percent by 2030, The Guardian reports. How dirty the power is depends heavily on the region:

United States: About 60 percent of the electricity for data centers is expected to come from gas by 2030. Plans already exist for about 180 gigawatts of new gas-fired capacity.

About 60 percent of the electricity for data centers is expected to come from gas by 2030. Plans already exist for about 180 gigawatts of new gas-fired capacity. China: Roughly half the power for A.I. data centers is expected to come from coal plants by the end of the decade.

Roughly half the power for A.I. data centers is expected to come from coal plants by the end of the decade. European Union: Renewables are set to supply about 70 percent of data center electricity by 2030, followed by gas and nuclear. Coal plays hardly any role.

Local opposition is growing. In many communities, residents fear rising electricity prices as data centers strain the grid. Tech companies such as SpaceX are therefore pitching jobs and water to win over residents for new projects.

Efficiency and Savings as a Counterweight

The I.E.A. does not see only risks, however. Measured against total electricity use, data centers will remain a relatively small item even in 2030, at about 3 percent. Chips are also becoming far more efficient: According to the I.E.A., performance per watt for leading A.I. chips is rising by 30 to 40 percent a year, and the energy required per A.I. task is falling at least tenfold annually. And A.I. itself could help save energy: By 2035, A.I. applications could cut up to 3 percent of global final energy consumption, provided obstacles such as a lack of data and digital skills are overcome.

At the same time, the report is shaped by the war in the Middle East, which the I.E.A. describes as the biggest disruption to energy markets in history. “I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” said Fatih Birol, the agency’s executive director.