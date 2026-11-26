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First China built Indonesia a bullet train, and now it is supposed to build ten entire cities. On the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Indonesia’s president, Prabowo Subianto, sealed four strategic partnerships with Chinese companies and financial institutions on Wednesday of last week, led by a plan for ten smart cities. According to Indonesia’s presidential office, the deals are worth about $71.8 billion (€61.4 billion) in total. That is more than all the foreign direct investment Indonesia received last year.

The timing is notable. While Washington is putting Indonesia on a short leash over A.I. computing power and Nvidia has stopped shipping A.I. servers to the region for now, Jakarta is moving even closer to Beijing economically.

Ten Cities for Three Million People

The centerpiece is a smart city program worth about $50 billion (€42.7 billion). The cities are to be developed by PT Kota Masa Depan Indonesia, a company 99 percent owned by Danantara, Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund. Construction would be handled by a consortium led by the Chinese state-owned Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group, which also includes the electronics maker Hisense.

According to a press release from the companies involved, the plan calls for ten sites at about $5 billion each, with roughly 1.5 million homes for about three million people. They would include schools up to university level, hospitals, markets, parks, water treatment, flood protection, solar power, fiber networks and command centers for traffic and utilities. Hisense intends to bid in tenders for displays, smart home technology and digital infrastructure. Where the cities will be built has not been disclosed. Rosan Roeslani, Danantara’s chief executive and Indonesia’s investment minister, called it a historic project that is set to start early next year.

The Four Deals at a Glance

Smart cities: about $50 billion (€42.7 billion), Danantara with a consortium led by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group and including Hisense.

about $50 billion (€42.7 billion), Danantara with a consortium led by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group and including Hisense. Hisense: about $10 billion (€8.5 billion), according to the presidential office, for a joint research lab, training and the manufacturing of home appliances. Hisense plans to build its largest appliance factory outside China in Indonesia.

about $10 billion (€8.5 billion), according to the presidential office, for a joint research lab, training and the manufacturing of home appliances. Hisense plans to build its largest appliance factory outside China in Indonesia. Infrastructure financing: up to $10 billion (€8.5 billion) through renminbi bonds, half as panda bonds in mainland China and half as dim sum bonds in Hong Kong. Changjiang Securities, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and SDIC Securities are involved.

up to $10 billion (€8.5 billion) through renminbi bonds, half as panda bonds in mainland China and half as dim sum bonds in Hong Kong. Changjiang Securities, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and SDIC Securities are involved. Coal to ethanol: about $1.8 billion (€1.5 billion). The state energy company Pertamina and Indonesia’s science ministry want to work with Beijing Petrochemical Engineering to turn low-grade coal into ethanol fuel and cut imports.

Numbers That Don’t Add Up

The total sounds impressive, but it is shaky. In the companies’ press release, the four initiatives add up to only $63 billion (€53.8 billion). The main reason: The release puts Hisense’s commitment at $1 billion, while the presidential office cites about $10 billion. In addition, up to $10 billion of the bond financing could also go into the smart cities, so some money may be counted twice.

Little of it is binding anyway. The smart city project is a nonbinding memorandum of understanding. On the financing, the release explicitly states that no institution has irrevocably committed funds. Even so, Mr. Prabowo’s aides now speak of $86.8 billion (€74.2 billion), because 35 smaller deals worth $15 billion were added two days later.

Chinese Capital, Indonesian Debt

The financing structure stands out. Earlier Belt and Road megaprojects usually ran on loans from Chinese state banks. This time, Danantara itself would issue renminbi bonds, which puts the debt on the fund’s balance sheet and keeps it off the government’s budget. In an analysis for the China-Global South Project, the economists Yeta Purnama and Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat of the think tank CELIOS call that progress: Indonesian state capital decides where Chinese money goes. In the end, however, it is still a claim on public wealth, they write, and how well auditors and the public can hold Danantara to account remains contested.

The Whoosh bullet train between Jakarta and Bandung shows how expensive such prestige projects can get. Construction ran $1.2 billion over budget, the Indonesian-Chinese joint venture operating the line had to borrow more from the China Development Bank, and Danantara is now supposed to restructure the debt. Some analysts, however, consider the image of a Chinese debt trap too simple: The offer for the railway came without a government guarantee, and many of its problems are seen as homegrown.

Cameras, a Trade Deficit and the South China Sea

Smart cities also mean cameras and sensors on every corner. The CELIOS researchers ask who owns the data, where it is stored and who can access it. They point to a 2024 ransomware attack that crippled more than 40 government agencies and call for clear data rules and independent oversight before the first camera goes up.

Then there is trade. In the first nine months of the year, Indonesia’s deficit with China widened to $21.2 billion (€18.1 billion), up from $14.3 billion a year earlier. Even so, Xi Jinping and Mr. Prabowo announced talks in Shenzhen on a broad trade and investment agreement, to be concluded by early 2029. Critics fear even more cheap imports for small businesses and conflicts with Indonesia’s trade agreement with the United States.