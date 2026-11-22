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An A.I. model that is as smart as its rivals but does a fraction of the computing: Thinking Machines, the A.I. start-up founded by OpenAI’s former chief technology officer Mira Murati, has just released Inkling 2 Mini. The open-weights model is small enough for a MacBook and matches the score of Alibaba’s much larger Qwen3.8 27B in the independent ranking by Artificial Analysis. Only two weeks ago, Thinking Machines unveiled its bigger sibling, Inkling 2 Small.

A Model That Thinks Three Times

Technically, Inkling 2 Mini is a so-called looped transformer. The model has 24 layers and runs the middle 12 of them three times for every token. That lets it get by with 26.4 billion stored parameters, of which only 3.4 billion are active per token, or 5.4 billion once the loops are counted. The idea: more computation per token without making the model bigger or having it output more text. The context window is one million tokens, according to Artificial Analysis, and the model understands images as well as text.

Inkling 2 Mini takes up about 20 gigabytes of memory. Thinking Machines demonstrates it on a MacBook Pro with 48 gigabytes of RAM in airplane mode, and it is designed to run on any Mac with at least 32 gigabytes as well as on Nvidia’s DGX Spark mini supercomputer. The weights are available on Hugging Face under the Apache 2.0 license, and through the company’s own API the model costs $0.15 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.

Inkling 2 Mini Qwen3.8 27B Total / active parameters 26.4B / 3.4B 27B / 27B Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index 20 20 Cost per index task $0.59 $3.53 Time per index task 9.0 minutes 38.2 minutes Output tokens per index task about 152,000 about 110,000 SWE-bench Verified 79.2% 77.8% Terminal Bench v2.1 71.6% 73.0% ARC-AGI v2 49.3% 42.4% Non-hallucination rate (AA-Omniscience) 63.4% 71.4%

The Upsides

Its biggest strength is efficiency. With about five times fewer active parameters, Inkling 2 Mini reaches the same level as Qwen3.8 27B, and with six times fewer than Nanbeige4.3-33B. According to Artificial Analysis, that puts the model on the so-called Pareto frontier: No other model of its size is smarter. A task from the index costs $0.59 and takes nine minutes, compared with $3.53 and 38 minutes for Qwen. That makes Inkling 2 Mini about six times cheaper and four times faster per task. Measured as active parameters times generated tokens, it needs about 2.8 times less compute than Qwen and five times less than Nanbeige, according to Artificial Analysis. Output is quick at 280 tokens per second, and cached inputs come with a 90 percent discount.

Inkling 2 Mini is especially strong at coding and agentic tasks. On the coding tests DeepSWE and SWE-bench Verified, as well as the tool-use test MCP Atlas, it beats Qwen, according to Thinking Machines. Because it runs locally, data never leaves the device, which makes it attractive for companies and developers working with sensitive information. And the permissive Apache license lets anyone use and fine-tune the model, including commercially.

The Downsides

Thinking Machines names the weaknesses itself. Inkling 2 Mini is “not the strongest small model” for multi-turn chat or for instructions with many constraints, the company writes. Knowledge is another limit: How much a model knows depends mainly on its total parameter count, and the loops do not help there. On the non-hallucination rate, Qwen leads clearly with 71.4 percent versus 63.4 percent for Inkling 2 Mini, meaning the model makes up answers more often.

Then there is its verbosity. For the same result, Inkling 2 Mini produces about 38 percent more output tokens than Qwen. Over the full index run, it generated 161 million tokens, nearly twice the median of 85.7 million for comparable models, which puts it in last place for verbosity, according to Artificial Analysis. It is also slower than usual to start answering, at 9.7 seconds to the first token versus a median of 6.9 seconds. And in absolute terms, the model is not in the top league: OpenAI’s GPT-6 Luna scores 28 on the index and costs only $0.15 per task, though it is not available as open weights. Its bigger sibling, Inkling 2 Small, scores 31. Nearly all benchmark figures also come from the developer itself, which acknowledges that evaluation setups vary by model.

Open Questions About Oversight

The looped architecture also raises safety questions. When a model computes internally several times without writing out its reasoning as text, it becomes harder to monitor what it is actually “thinking.” Thinking Machines says it sees no meaningful drop in monitorability at this model size, but adds caveats: Reinforcement learning was run only with three passes, and the results are preliminary. To study the issue, the start-up has released a separate research variant with a variable number of loops.