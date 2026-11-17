Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

“KYC is breaking our revenue neck”: Christian Sewing reportedly wrote that line in an internal email in 2017, according to the Austrian newspaper Der Standard, and it is likely to haunt Deutsche Bank’s current chief executive for a long time.

It comes from the largest known leak from the world of banking. Two Deutsche Bank insiders copied more than 15 million internal documents, including more than nine million emails, internal investigations, board minutes, compliance files and chat logs. They handed the material to journalists as well as to British and U.S. authorities. Their motive: to expose what they describe as the bank’s “criminal behavior,” particularly around accounts held by Russian oligarchs. “The bank needs a complete overhaul in management and culture,” one of them said, according to the Financial Times.

The Most Explosive Findings

The documents come from the very departments meant to protect the bank from itself: financial crime prevention, sanctions monitoring and internal audit. These are the most explosive findings:

Sewing versus compliance: The man who wanted to make the bank “more boring” after a string of scandals privately pushed for more risk-taking and railed against controls, according to the documents. As early as 2015, he wrote that stricter standards should not be “over-interpreted,” or the bank would lose its most important clients. He also reportedly kept some problems from shareholders.

The man who wanted to make the bank “more boring” after a string of scandals privately pushed for more risk-taking and railed against controls, according to the documents. As early as 2015, he wrote that stricter standards should not be “over-interpreted,” or the bank would lose its most important clients. He also reportedly kept some problems from shareholders. Russia business expanded: Under Mr. Sewing, the bank plotted an expansion of its Russia business, overruling its own compliance team’s concerns about Kremlin-connected clients, according to the FT.

Under Mr. Sewing, the bank plotted an expansion of its Russia business, overruling its own compliance team’s concerns about Kremlin-connected clients, according to the FT. Trump’s tax data leaked: During Donald Trump’s first term, the bank accidentally leaked his tax statements and kept the mistake secret from the White House. Mr. Sewing was briefed on the handling of the crisis.

During Donald Trump’s first term, the bank accidentally leaked his tax statements and kept the mistake secret from the White House. Mr. Sewing was briefed on the handling of the crisis. Epstein: Deutsche Bank processed almost $600 million (about €538 million) in suspicious payments linked to Jeffrey Epstein, far more than previously known.

Deutsche Bank processed almost $600 million (about €538 million) in suspicious payments linked to Jeffrey Epstein, far more than previously known. Money laundering network: The data reveals a previously unknown alleged network that is said to have moved more than €1.7 billion around the world. More than €8 million went to the Vienna private jet company Avcon Jet alone, from a company connected to the circle of the already sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The data reveals a previously unknown alleged network that is said to have moved more than €1.7 billion around the world. More than €8 million went to the Vienna private jet company Avcon Jet alone, from a company connected to the circle of the already sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Cocaine country, no suspicious activity reports: The bank handled about 60 percent of Colombia’s euro business, more than €20 billion in 2019. That year, it did not file a single money laundering report for the eurozone. “Something is going wrong here,” an employee said in 2020.

The bank handled about 60 percent of Colombia’s euro business, more than €20 billion in 2019. That year, it did not file a single money laundering report for the eurozone. “Something is going wrong here,” an employee said in 2020. Assad and Al Qaeda: The bank processed payments for Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Syria’s former dictator, and reported its suspicions only nearly eight years later. For a Saudi businessman considered internally to be a suspected Al Qaeda supporter, the conclusion of a 2021 presentation read: “No additional actions.”

The bank processed payments for Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Syria’s former dictator, and reported its suspicions only nearly eight years later. For a Saudi businessman considered internally to be a suspected Al Qaeda supporter, the conclusion of a 2021 presentation read: “No additional actions.” North Korea: Millions in payments from suspected North Korean front companies passed through controls for a long time, three of which even contained the words “North Korea” in the payment information.

Millions in payments from suspected North Korean front companies passed through controls for a long time, three of which even contained the words “North Korea” in the payment information. Benko despite warnings: Internal analysts doubted René Benko’s business model more than six years before the collapse of Signa and sensed “bad karma.” The bank had rejected his companies twice, but management ultimately voted to take on Signa Prime. Mr. Sewing met Mr. Benko personally. Mr. Benko is presumed innocent.

Internal analysts doubted René Benko’s business model more than six years before the collapse of Signa and sensed “bad karma.” The bank had rejected his companies twice, but management ultimately voted to take on Signa Prime. Mr. Sewing met Mr. Benko personally. Mr. Benko is presumed innocent. “Outside of law and order”: The bank itself admitted to regulators that it had in effect been “operating outside of law and order,” according to the FT. There were also accounting tricks and financial disclosures that border on deception, the FT reported.

The bank itself admitted to regulators that it had in effect been “operating outside of law and order,” according to the FT. There were also accounting tricks and financial disclosures that border on deception, the FT reported. Austrian companies: According to Der Standard, the documents also contain details on Red Bull subsidiaries, an internal report on the billionaire Martin Schlaff and his private foundations, loan requests from the XXXLutz group and extensive files on Strabag. The reports do not point to any wrongdoing by these companies.

Since 2012, Deutsche Bank has paid €18.6 billion to settle alleged misconduct and litigation in a string of scandals, according to the FT. This year alone, it has been raided by German authorities three times.

Who Investigated

More than 200 journalists from over 50 media outlets in more than 40 countries took part in “Inside Deutsche Bank.” The whistleblowers originally handed the material to the Indian journalist Josy Joseph and the South African journalist Khadija Sharife. The project was coordinated by Barracuda Media, a South African nonprofit, with technical support from the Data and Research Center (DARC) in Germany. Participating outlets include:

Germany: Der Spiegel, Manager Magazin and Paper Trail Media

Der Spiegel, Manager Magazin and Paper Trail Media Austria: Der Standard

Der Standard Britain and the United States: The Financial Times and The New York Times

The Financial Times and The New York Times Other countries: Le Monde (France), El Universal (Mexico), Kyodo News (Japan), Financial Mail (South Africa) and Daraj (Lebanon)

‘We Are a Different Bank Today’

Deutsche Bank rejects the allegations in an official statement on the reporting by the consortium around Barracuda Media. Its main arguments:

Old cases: The matters “date back many years and in some cases as much as two decades.” Where relevant, the bank reviewed them at the time and worked closely with regulators.

The matters “date back many years and in some cases as much as two decades.” Where relevant, the bank reviewed them at the time and worked closely with regulators. Transformation under Sewing: The bank says it has gone through a fundamental transformation under Mr. Sewing, investing heavily in controls while restoring sustainable profitability, with record profits in 2025 and in recent quarters.

The bank says it has gone through a fundamental transformation under Mr. Sewing, investing heavily in controls while restoring sustainable profitability, with record profits in 2025 and in recent quarters. €7 billion for controls: That is how much went directly into its control environment between 2019 and 2025, accompanied by stricter risk management and “a fundamental shift in culture.” Legacy issues were remediated and significant regulatory milestones completed.

That is how much went directly into its control environment between 2019 and 2025, accompanied by stricter risk management and “a fundamental shift in culture.” Legacy issues were remediated and significant regulatory milestones completed. Better ratings: The bank says it is “a different, stronger and safer bank today.” Leading rating agencies have upgraded its credit ratings ten times over the past six years, and the market, regulators and clients have recognized its progress.

The bank says it is “a different, stronger and safer bank today.” Leading rating agencies have upgraded its credit ratings ten times over the past six years, and the market, regulators and clients have recognized its progress. Protecting confidential data: The reports refer to “purported internal documents” that are several years old and were allegedly disclosed by whistleblowers. Regardless of how the information was obtained, it includes legally protected information about clients, employees and third parties, which the bank says it will continue to protect “decisively.”

The bank also told Der Standard that Mr. Sewing had always stressed that controls must be taken seriously and had spent most of his career in control functions. It said the emails were quoted selectively, in part from separate email threads, and that it is legitimate to tailor processes such as KYC to the risk profile of a business. It said it had reported the money laundering network linked to Mr. Deripaska’s circle and cooperated with the authorities, and that it does not comment on individual client relationships.

David Enrich, a financial journalist at The New York Times and author of the best-selling book “Dark Towers” about Deutsche Bank, sees things differently: Mr. Sewing, he said, has long passed the point where he could blame his predecessors. “That’s now his responsibility.”