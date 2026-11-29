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Elon Musk’s satellite network appears to have helped both sides of a war: Iranian forces reportedly used Starlink in their war with the United States to command troops and control attack drones. That is according to The Washington Post, which cited two people familiar with internal discussions at SpaceX. Mr. Musk reportedly became enraged when he found out. The report has not been confirmed, and the Pentagon says it is not aware of it.

What the Report Says

According to The Washington Post, a classified report from US Central Command to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth describes how Iran used Starlink in the war with the United States that began at the end of February. After US strikes degraded Tehran’s conventional communications networks, the Iranian military turned to the satellite connections to command troops and control one-way attack drones. The report was presented over the summer.

Among the attacks in question is an Iranian drone strike on a US facility at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait in early March, which killed six American troops. According to media reports, however, the report did not establish whether Starlink was used in that attack.

Mr. Musk’s Trouble With His Own Customer

According to The Washington Post, Mr. Musk was angered by two unauthorized uses of his network. Besides Iran, the second involved none other than the US military: It reportedly flew its cheap LUCAS one-way attack drones over Starshield, the military version of Starlink, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations. The plan for aircraft would have cost five times as much. At least two SpaceX executives were dismissed as a result, the report said.

SpaceX responded with new rules. Within hours of the attack in Kuwait, according to the reports, the company introduced identity verification for terminals moving faster than about 160 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour), such as those mounted on drones or aircraft. SpaceX also tightened its oversight of resellers’ customers. SpaceX has not yet commented on the report.

How Starlink Got Into Iran

Starlink does not have a license to operate in Iran, but Mr. Musk has previously said the service is active there. According to The Wall Street Journal, the US government even smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran after the protests in January, so that opponents of the regime could communicate despite internet blackouts. The reports do not say how Iran’s armed forces got their devices. That illustrates the dilemma: Shutting off Starlink in Iran would also hit the opposition.

A Speed Limit Familiar From Ukraine

The limit of about 160 kilometers per hour will sound familiar, because it has been causing problems for Ukraine since October. There, Russia was the first to use Starlink for its troops and drones. In February, SpaceX shut off all terminals in Ukraine that were not on a whitelist, which badly disrupted Russian communications at the front.

In mid-October, it was Ukraine’s turn: Starshield terminals on Ukrainian drones suddenly worked only up to about 160 kilometers per hour, missions had to be called off, and fast Russian drones could no longer be intercepted (Trending Topics reported). Mr. Musk pointed to the US government, but according to The Wall Street Journal, he ordered the slowdown himself. After President Trump called Mr. Musk, the connection was restored at the end of October, but the restrictions returned in November.

According to two Ukrainian military sources cited by The Kyiv Independent, the speed limit now applies only over territory occupied by Russia. There, it mainly hampers attacks with medium-range drones that fly across the front line. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the restrictions remain in place in the occupied territories. Ukraine’s Starshield contract expires in mid-2027, and Kyiv is already looking for alternatives, such as terminals from the Israeli provider hiSky or Europe’s planned IRIS² satellite constellation.

What Speaks Against the Report

The report relies on anonymous sources and a document that no one has made public. The Defense Department told Reuters that it was not aware of a report to the office of the defense secretary on the subject. A Pentagon spokeswoman, Kingsley Wilson, declined to comment on Iran’s alleged use of the service or on the dispute over Starshield plans, and Central Command declined to comment. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has not commented either.