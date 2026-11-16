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Some 170,000 signatures, Elon Musk and even the president of the United States are not enough: Nvidia’s board is not currently considering bringing back Jensen Huang as chief executive, according to CNBC. The company’s founder resigned last Thursday after two affairs and an espionage scare, and since then a growing movement of employees, investors and tech celebrities has been campaigning for his comeback.

The “Stand With Jensen” Campaign

At the heart of the movement is an open letter to the board on the website Stand with Jensen. The signatories fear that Mr. Huang was pushed out without due process, and they make three demands:

Reinstatement: Mr. Huang should return as C.E.O. while an independent investigation establishes the facts.

Mr. Huang should return as C.E.O. while an independent investigation establishes the facts. Due process: The board should disclose the scope, independence and timeline of the investigation and give Mr. Huang a chance to respond.

The board should disclose the scope, independence and timeline of the investigation and give Mr. Huang a chance to respond. Explanation: The board should publicly lay out the concerns and evidence behind its decision.

According to CBS News, more than 170,000 people have signed, including more than 8,800 Nvidia employees, about one in five members of its workforce. On Monday, the website itself publicly listed almost 120,000 signatories, and the campaign says affiliations are self-reported and unverified. Prominent supporters include Epic Games’ chief executive, Tim Sweeney, the Shopify founder Tobias Lütke and Y Combinator’s chief executive, Garry Tan. The investors Brad Gerstner of Altimeter and Gavin Baker of Atreides urged the board in a separate open letter to keep all options open.

Musk and Trump Weigh In

The most prominent signatory is Elon Musk, who announced on X that he would sign the petition as well. He had earlier said it would be an honor to hire Mr. Huang himself. On Monday, President Trump also threw his support behind Mr. Huang, according to Bloomberg, telling reporters at the White House that he would not mind a return. Mr. Huang is already exploring a comeback with confidants, according to the Financial Times, and supporters in Silicon Valley have reportedly set up a kind of war room for the effort.

Why the Board Is Saying No

None of this is moving the board. A person familiar with the matter told CNBC that Mr. Huang’s return is not being discussed by the board, which is focused on investigating his conduct and on the national security inquiry.

The allegations are serious. Mr. Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at the company Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence agencies believe to be an agent for China. Megaspeed is under investigation for allegedly smuggling A.I. chips to China, and the United States has since shut China’s back door to A.I. chips. There was also a second relationship, with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president for health care, who reported directly to Mr. Huang. Besides an internal investigation by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, the F.B.I. is investigating. Even one of his supporters acknowledged to the Financial Times that an affair with a subordinate is a firing offense.

There is pressure from Washington, too, pointing the opposite way from Mr. Trump. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had already given Nvidia an ultimatum over its China deals, called on Fox News for a dramatic shake-up at the company and wants answers from the board within 10 days. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, therefore sees no chance of Mr. Huang returning as C.E.O.

Hopes for a Second Act

Not everyone is ready to write him off. Jay Goldberg, an analyst at Seaport, told CNBC he could see a “second act” for Mr. Huang. The petition’s signatories point out that the outside investigation has not been completed and that they have seen no evidence that the woman at the center of the affair is a spy. Suspicion alone, they argue, is not enough to end Mr. Huang’s leadership. Several signatories compare the situation to Apple’s ouster of Steve Jobs in 1985, which proved a costly mistake in hindsight.

What Comes Next

For now, Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, is leading the company as interim C.E.O. Her first big test comes as soon as Tuesday, when Nvidia reports its quarterly results. In the search for a permanent successor, the board has already approached Arm’s chief executive, Rene Haas, according to the Financial Times. Nvidia told CNBC, however, that it has not formally engaged any candidates.

The scandal has left deep marks on the stock market. Nvidia lost more than $500 billion (about 450 billion euros) in market value in a single week, according to CBS News. The stock is down about 13 percent since the start of the year, and Nvidia has been overtaken by Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Mr. Huang remains one of the largest shareholders, with about 3.6 percent of the company.