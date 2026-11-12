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He turned Nvidia from a graphics card maker into the world’s most valuable company, and now the company has to carry on without him.

Jensen Huang has just resigned as president and chief executive of Nvidia, effective immediately. He is also giving up his seat on the board. The chipmaker’s board announced the move in a brief statement that gives no reason for his departure and simply thanks Huang for his 33 years at the helm. It caps a week in which events surrounding two extramarital relationships of the 63-year-old unfolded at breakneck speed.

Kress Takes Over, Jones Becomes First Chair

The new leadership at a glance:

Interim C.E.O.: Chief financial officer Colette Kress will lead Nvidia in the interim while remaining C.F.O. She joined the company in 2013 and previously spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress will lead Nvidia in the interim while remaining C.F.O. She joined the company in 2013 and previously spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. Chair: Harvey C. Jones becomes the first chair of the board in Nvidia’s history. Jones was chief executive and executive chairman of the chip design software company Synopsys and has been active in Silicon Valley as an entrepreneur and investor for more than 30 years.

Harvey C. Jones becomes the first chair of the board in Nvidia’s history. Jones was chief executive and executive chairman of the chip design software company Synopsys and has been active in Silicon Valley as an entrepreneur and investor for more than 30 years. Permanent successor: The board is searching for a permanent chief executive and will consider internal and external candidates. It has not given a timeline.

“The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team,” Jones said. The company expects its operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption. Kress spoke of “the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years.”

Colette Kress, Nvidia’s C.F.O. since 2013, is now also leading the company as interim C.E.O. © Nvidia

Two Affairs and a Suspected Spy

The resignation is the culmination of a scandal that escalated within days. First came Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at the company Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset. China denies the espionage allegations. Megaspeed is under investigation over the alleged smuggling of $2 billion worth of export-controlled A.I. chips into China. Huang admitted the affair in an email to staff: “I was unfaithful to my wife.” The board then opened an independent investigation with the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and initially expressed its confidence in him.

Then The New York Times reported on a second relationship, this time with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, who reports directly to Huang. Shortly afterward, The Wall Street Journal reported that the board was preparing to oust him. Alongside the internal investigation, the F.B.I. is looking into the matter, members of Congress are demanding a hearing, and a shareholder has filed a lawsuit in California.

Stock Falls Below Its 52-Week Low

On the stock market, the news is another blow. Nvidia shares were down about 11 percent in premarket trading at around $155, from the previous day’s close of $173.73. That puts the stock more than 35 percent below its record high in early October and pushes its market value down to around $3.8 trillion (about €3.4 trillion). In the week before, Nvidia had already lost around $1 trillion in value.

Analysts had already adjusted their views in the preceding days. Bernstein and Oppenheimer downgraded the stock, and Baird cut it to “neutral.” Dan Ives of Wedbush had set a price target of $225 in case Huang was ousted, compared with $300 if he stayed. With a stake of about 3.6 percent, Huang remains one of the company’s largest shareholders.

Who Could Succeed Huang

Several names are being floated as permanent successors. Internally, Ian Buck is seen as a frontrunner: the co-creator of the CUDA software platform now runs the business with the big cloud providers. Outside candidates include Arm chief Rene Haas, who previously spent seven years at Nvidia, and Apple’s chip chief Johny Srouji. According to Bloomberg, the board is working with an outside firm to identify candidates. Huang’s daughter Madison, who leads product marketing for physical A.I. at Nvidia, has also been mentioned as a possible future successor.

Kress will face her first test quickly. Nvidia reports quarterly earnings next Tuesday as planned, and investors will above all want to know whether major customers such as Microsoft, Meta and OpenAI are sticking with their orders. Then there is politics: Huang personally negotiated with President Trump over export rules for China. Who will lead those talks now is an open question.

Can Nvidia Thrive Without Its Founder?

The company’s dependence on one person had long been the strongest argument against removing him. More than 60 executives reported directly to Huang, there was never a designated successor, and he largely steered product strategy, major customers and politics himself. Wedbush analyst Ives estimated that Nvidia would be worth almost 30 percent less without him. Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney compared ousting him to Apple’s split with Steve Jobs in the 1980s.

Others see the business as less at risk. Baird titled its downgrade “Icarus’ Rise and Fall; Company Will Be Fine,” and Raymond James kept its buy rating. The roadmap with the upcoming Vera Rubin systems is set, and Nvidia controls an estimated 90 percent of the market for A.I. chips. Still, the pressure is growing: AMD offers a serious alternative with its MI chips, and Google, Amazon and Microsoft are increasingly relying on chips of their own. Whether Nvidia can hold its lead without Huang will not be decided this week.