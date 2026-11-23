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It took 11 days for the founder to come back: Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive, effective immediately, and he is also returning to the board. The decision was unanimous, Nvidia said. After a series of discussions with Mr. Huang, the board said it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. It also received input from senior levels of the U.S. government and, based on that input, is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.

The news set off a rally in the stock. Nvidia shares jumped about 30 percent in premarket trading to just over $162, after plunging 14 percent to $125.53 on Friday. A rebound in A.I. stocks was already taking shape earlier in the morning, and Mr. Huang’s return sent Nvidia sharply higher still. That recovers a large part of the losses since his resignation.

‘I Can’t Wait to Get Back to Work’

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA,” said Harvey C. Jones, the board’s chair, who will keep that role. Colette Kress, who served as interim chief executive, returns to her role as chief financial officer, and Mr. Jones thanked her for her “outstanding service.” Mr. Huang struck a humble tone, saying he takes on the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.” He thanked the board, Ms. Kress, employees, shareholders and partners, and above all his family. “I can’t wait to get back to work,” he said.

The comeback comes with conditions. A committee of independent directors investigating whether Mr. Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort will see its inquiry through to the end, according to Nvidia, and Mr. Huang has pledged to cooperate fully. A new National Security and Export Control Committee will oversee trade compliance. Nvidia is also searching for a chief compliance officer, who will report to the board’s governance committee.

Ruled Out Just Days Ago

The reversal comes as a surprise. Mr. Huang resigned after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at the data center operator Megaspeed whom U.S. authorities suspect of spying for China. Last week, the board had still ruled out his return and had already hired a search firm to find a successor. Mr. Huang, for his part, had said he would be willing to return if the board asked him to.

He had support from outside: A petition for his return gathered about 170,000 signatures, Elon Musk spoke out in his favor, and President Trump had recently renewed his call to bring Mr. Huang back, according to Yahoo Finance. The market added pressure: Since its record high in early October, Nvidia’s stock had lost more than a third of its value and dragged the entire tech sector down with it.

Much more than a stock price depends on Nvidia’s success. The company supplies most of the A.I. chips for the data centers whose construction is currently driving a large share of U.S. economic growth. The investor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman recently said that the A.I. infrastructure build-out is “the only reason we’re not in a recession,” as Trending Topics reported. Byron Gangnes, an economist at the University of Hawaii, sees it as less dramatic: Without the A.I. boom, the U.S. economy would likely not be in a recession, he estimates, “but possibly not too far above one either.” He attributes between half a percentage point and just over one percentage point of growth to A.I., mainly through rising stock prices and the spending of investors.

Congress Still Wants Answers

The affair is far from over, though. Mr. Huang has agreed to testify behind closed doors next week before three House committees: Foreign Affairs, the Select Committee on China and Intelligence. Representative Brian Mast, a Republican who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, had said that the American people need answers about Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role. Lawmakers want to know how Chinese actors were able to obtain Nvidia’s most advanced chips.

The comeback was not uncontested within the administration, either. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had recently called for an outside chief executive and a fundamental change of culture at Nvidia. In response to the Megaspeed scandal, the United States has also already tightened its export controls: Data centers worldwide now need a license if they provide computing power to Chinese companies. How much leeway Mr. Huang will have on China business going forward is likely to become clearer when he testifies before Congress.