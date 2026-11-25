Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

The affair has been admitted, the spying has not been proven: Around Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, doubts are mounting over whether Alice Huang, with whom he had a relationship, really worked for Chinese intelligence. According to the Washington Examiner, US officials told congressional staff in a classified briefing on Tuesday that there was no evidence the affair had been arranged by Chinese intelligence. Mr. Huang has been back as Nvidia’s chief executive since Monday, but he still has to testify before Congress.

A Memo From Marco Rubio

The investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein goes as far as calling the spy story a “hoax” on his Substack. According to his sources, the US intelligence community never concluded that Alice Huang was a spy. The basis, he wrote, was unverified raw intelligence, including intercepted communications of the former executive at the Singapore data center operator Megaspeed, which had bought billions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia chips. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a China hawk and an opponent of Mr. Huang’s China business, sharpened those findings considerably in an internal memo that later reached the media, Mr. Klippenstein wrote. The New York Times reported in early November that Alice Huang was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security.

No one who has seen the intelligence has confirmed that since. Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected the claim: “Nobody said that.” The director of national intelligence, Jay Clayton, twice declined to call Alice Huang a spy when asked, and President Trump said he had not heard that she was one. Vice President JD Vance said the intelligence was not enough to conclude she worked for Beijing. Singapore had investigated Alice Huang itself for months and confiscated her passport, but then released her without charges. Nvidia’s board justified Mr. Huang’s return by saying senior government officials saw no national security risk.

What Supports the Suspicion

That does not fully clear the suspicion. According to Mr. Klippenstein, the FBI watched Alice Huang for more than a year, and the intercepted conversations reportedly show contacts with China’s Ministry of State Security. Mr. Klippenstein himself considers that plausible but not proof of spying. Representative Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said after a classified briefing that he still did not know whether Alice Huang had knowingly gathered information for Beijing or was merely a “useful idiot.” In response to the Megaspeed case, the United States has also already tightened export controls on AI chips.

Several Affairs Admitted

Separately from the spy question, Mr. Huang has admitted being unfaithful to his wife of 41 years, according to The Hill. The New York Times also reported an affair with an Nvidia executive who reported directly to him. Before his return, Mr. Huang reportedly disclosed at least two more affairs to the board. An investigation by a committee of independent board members into whether Mr. Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence service is continuing.

Testimony Before the Senate

Politically, the matter is not settled either. Mr. Huang has agreed to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee, as early as next week, according to Bloomberg. It would be his first public testimony before Congress. The committee’s Republican chairman, Tim Scott, had proposed early December for the hearing and threatened a subpoena, according to The Hill. Behind closed doors, Mr. Huang must also testify before three House committees: Foreign Affairs, the China Select Committee and Intelligence. They want to know whether China gained access to Nvidia’s chips or sensitive technology through the affair.