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A Viennese coffee roaster is now among the leaders in the land of espresso: The Julius Meinl Coffee Group has taken over the businesses of the Italian coffee companies Daroma and Neronobile, and it says that makes it one of the five largest coffee suppliers to hotels, restaurants and cafés (HoReCa) in Italy. According to the company’s announcement, it is the largest acquisition in the history of the family business, which was founded in 1862.

Daroma is a coffee roaster focused on the hospitality industry, while Neronobile specializes in coffee capsules. Together, they have net sales of €32 million and roast about 1,500 metric tons of coffee a year. Julius Meinl had total revenue of €351 million in 2025, so the deal adds almost 10 percent. The businesses are now part of Julius Meinl Italia, which took over their customers, employees and ongoing operations.

About €11.8 Million for Two Companies in Crisis

Julius Meinl has not disclosed a purchase price. There is a clue, though: Daroma and Neronobile were in a restructuring procedure under Italian law known as a concordato preventivo. In that procedure, Julius Meinl Italia submitted a binding offer of €11.8 million for the two companies’ businesses in the spring, according to the Italian financial news site BeBeez. Whether the final price matched that figure has not been confirmed. It would amount to about a third of the two companies’ annual revenue.

Julius Meinl already knew the businesses well. The Viennese roaster had been running them under a lease since 2025, and ownership has now transferred following the necessary approvals. The previous owner was the investment firm Mindful Capital Partners, which bought Neronobile in 2019 and Daroma in 2020 and combined them into Coffee Holding. Julius Meinl was advised by DC Advisory, Freshfields, PwC and the law firm Guidi Sassi & Associati.

Julius Meinl Wants to Keep Buying

“Italy is a key market for us, and this investment gives us an even stronger position to develop our business further,” said Marcel Löffler, the chief executive of the Julius Meinl Coffee Group. The shopping spree is not over, he said. “We are particularly interested in regional coffee roasters with turnover between €5 million and €50 million.” The acquired companies’ coffee is now to be produced to Julius Meinl’s quality standards and sourced entirely from what the company calls responsibly selected coffee.

Julius Meinl says it is present in 70 countries and supplies more than 50,000 hotels, coffeehouses and restaurants, in addition to retail.

Up Against Lavazza, Illy and Segafredo

In Italy, Julius Meinl faces strong competition. The coffee market there is dominated by domestic roasters such as Lavazza, Illy, Segafredo Zanetti and Kimbo, along with hundreds of regional roasters that supply the bars in their area. It is precisely these smaller roasters that Julius Meinl is now eyeing as possible further acquisition targets.