Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

A memory that understands every conversation better than the people in the room: that is the promise with which the Swedish A.I. startup Klang is raising 1.5 million euros (15 million kronor) at a valuation of about 15 million euros, the company says in a press release. The round is led by the entrepreneur and tech investor Johan Lenander together with Emil Sjödin, founder of Refined, and Daniel Gadd, co-founder of Position Green. Existing owners are participating as well. Among other things, Klang wants to use the money to expand into the DACH region.

1.8 Million Euros in ARR With Five People

Helsingborg-based Klang develops software that transcribes, summarizes and analyzes conversations, such as meetings, customer calls or consultations. The company says it already generates about 1.8 million euros in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and it does so with a very small team: the founders’ photo shows five people, CEO Niklas Silfverström, Andreas Argelius, Mattias Fält, Jacob Andersson and Viktor Silfverström.

“A.I. is changing not only the product we build but also how we build the company. A small, technically strong team can today achieve what used to require a much larger organisation,” Mr. Silfverström says. Even so, around ten new hires in research, development and marketing are now planned.

Its Own Speech Models Instead of Whisper

The capital is going into three areas:

Proprietary A.I. models: This year, Klang has invested heavily in its own speech and language models that process conversations in real time. A first result is Pianissimo, an open model for Swedish transcription built on Nvidia’s Parakeet, which Klang says matches the accuracy of the best open Swedish model from the National Library of Sweden while running about 60 times faster: an hour of audio is processed in one second.

This year, Klang has invested heavily in its own speech and language models that process conversations in real time. A first result is Pianissimo, an open model for Swedish transcription built on Nvidia’s Parakeet, which Klang says matches the accuracy of the best open Swedish model from the National Library of Sweden while running about 60 times faster: an hour of audio is processed in one second. International expansion: After launching in Japan over the summer, the Nordics, Benelux and the DACH region are next.

After launching in Japan over the summer, the Nordics, Benelux and the DACH region are next. Research: In the long run, Klang wants to build a platform that works as a complete, searchable memory of all of a company’s conversations, including context, nuance and dialects.

“In a world where A.I. performs more and more tasks, human conversation becomes an increasingly important source of information. Our vision is that what is said should never be lost,” Mr. Silfverström says.

A Crowded Market for Meeting A.I.

Klang is entering a market that is already well populated. Otter.ai, Fireflies and tl;dv offer meeting transcription as software-as-a-service, and Microsoft and Google have built the feature directly into Teams and Meet. Klang’s counterargument is its European origin, its emphasis on data protection and trust, and its strength in smaller languages and dialects, where the big U.S. models often perform worse. Whether that is enough to hold its own against the Microsoft and Google platforms in the German-speaking market remains to be seen.