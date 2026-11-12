‘Not Possible Without A.I.’: Theater Pulls Off New Musical ‘Lahnrock Airways’

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Two of the performers in this musical have never set foot on a stage: Captain Hans Peter Otto and Co-Pilot Kevin are cartoon characters, animated with artificial intelligence. At Theater Lahnstein, in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, “Lahnrock Airways” has been running since late October, a musical whose music production, videos and entire stage design were made with A.I. The premiere weekend was sold out, and Mirko Klos, the man behind it, says openly that the show would never have existed without A.I.

Three Flight Attendants Start an Airline

The story is quickly told: Petra, Bibi and Maurice lose their jobs as flight attendants and end up stranded in Lahnstein. At the job center they meet Ms. Bögel, a butcher who unexpectedly inherits a fortune. The four of them found their own airline. In the second act the auditorium becomes an aircraft cabin and the audience become passengers, complete with a rapped safety briefing and turbulence.

On stage are Nadine Kühn, Eva Schütz, Tim Stolberg and Silva Heil. Hazy Hartlieb is responsible for direction and costumes. The city of Lahnstein commissioned the piece for its theater, and it was produced together with Eliah GOGO, Mr. Klos’s creative studio. He wrote the book, the lyrics and the melodies.

A scene from “Lahnrock Airways”: The stage design consists entirely of projections. © Lahnrock Airways

Where the A.I. Works and Where It Doesn’t

Mr. Klos draws the dividing line clearly. Everything that counts as authorship comes from him. A.I. was used in production: for the arrangement and sound design of the music, for video animation and for the scene images that, as projections, make up the entire stage design. Workflows like social media come on top of that. Even before the cast was set, there were A.I.-generated trailers that made the project visible early and, according to Mr. Klos, also made talks with funding bodies easier.

The singing and acting are live. The ensemble recorded the released songs in the studio, and Dennis Wurm, a producer from Cologne, mixed them. The two cockpit characters have real voices, too: Karl Krämer and Lukas Sauer recorded their roles, and the animated cartoon characters were created from those recordings. “We did not try to replace the actors,” Mr. Klos said.

No A.I., No Musical

“Without A.I., this production simply would not have existed,” Mr. Klos said. His argument is the budget: There would have been no music, no videos and no two additional characters in the cockpit, because the money would never have stretched that far. The core team was no smaller than for other productions in Lahnstein, he said, and no job was cut.

There is a conviction behind it. Mr. Klos said the cultural sector usually lags behind technical developments, and that his team wants to use the newest possibilities quite deliberately. Of course there are dangers, he said. But he would rather help shape the future with plenty of know-how than watch from the sidelines and complain afterward that things did not turn out as he had wished.

Mr. Klos has worked in media, music and culture for more than 15 years and has published three books under the pen name Dada Peng. With the initiative “Superhelden fliegen vor,” he also campaigns for young people who are dying.

Members of the “Lahnrock Airways” ensemble in their stage costumes. © Lahnrock Airways

What the Numbers Say

The numbers come from the studio itself. According to them, the performances so far were 93 percent full, and across the entire run through early December, occupancy already stands at more than 85 percent. In music, video and promotional production, costs were up to 60 percent lower than if the work had been given to outside studios, freelancers or agencies. Without A.I., the team would have needed 50 to 60 percent more staff for the same result.

Mr. Klos does not name a budget in euros, nor which A.I. tools were used. The production was supported by, among others, the NASPA Foundation and Zukunftsinitiative Rheinland-Pfalz, known as ZIRP, whose future prize the show is nominated for.

Who Benefits From the A.I.

The critical question comes from the ensemble itself. In a television report by the public broadcaster SWR, a member of the ensemble said, according to the studio’s press release, that it was great that a small theater could put something like this on stage. At the same time, there are many artists whose work has to be valued. The savings of up to 60 percent are, after all, measured against commissions for studios, freelancers and agencies that were never awarded. Mr. Klos’s conclusion is to talk openly about A.I. instead of hiding it: Whoever uses it in the cultural sector has to be able to explain whom it benefits.

Then there is the dispute over the tools. In music especially, what A.I. models were trained on is contested: GEMA, the German collecting society, has sued the A.I. music provider Suno, which is also accused of having scraped millions of songs from YouTube and Deezer. Which tools were used to produce the music of “Lahnrock Airways” is not known.

After Lahnstein, Hamburg and Munich

The show runs in Lahnstein through early December, with further dates to follow in April 2027. The concept is built for export: According to the musical’s website, the story and the music are to be adapted to other cities, with the airline taking the name of each city. “Lahnrock Airways” would become “St. Pauli Airways” in Hamburg and “Monaco Airways” in Munich.