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Anyone building A.I. agents also needs someone to keep an eye on them, and that is exactly what is now earning LangChain a multibillion-dollar valuation. The U.S. start-up has just closed a $300 million Series C (about 270 million euros) at a valuation of $3 billion (about 2.7 billion euros). The round was led by existing investor CapitalG, the growth fund of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. That means the valuation has more than doubled within a year.

Company LangChain Round Series C Amount $300 million (about 270 million euros) Valuation $3 billion (about 2.7 billion euros) Lead CapitalG New Investors GIC, DFJ Growth, Salesforce Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, QuantumLight, MongoDB Ventures Existing Investors IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia, Amplify, Benchmark Previous Round Series B, $125 million at a $1.25 billion valuation

New backers include Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, DFJ Growth and Salesforce Ventures. The previous round was about a year ago: At the time, LangChain raised $125 million at a valuation of $1.25 billion, led by IVP, according to TechCrunch.

From Open-Source Toolkit to Agent Platform

LangChain made its name with the open-source framework of the same name, which developers use to connect language models to data, tools and other software. Its co-founder and chief executive, Harrison Chase, has since built a commercial business around it, centered on the LangSmith platform. It is designed to let companies run, improve and govern their A.I. agents, regardless of which framework or model they were built with. Mr. Chase pitches it with the motto that every company should own its intelligence: deciding for itself which models to use and keeping control of its data and infrastructure.

LangSmith is organized into three areas:

Runtime: Developers build agents with the open-source frameworks LangChain, LangGraph and Deep Agents, and run them in the cloud or on their own infrastructure with Agent Server and Sandboxes. Those who would rather not handle that themselves can hand operations entirely to LangChain with Managed Agents and Fleet.

Developers build agents with the open-source frameworks LangChain, LangGraph and Deep Agents, and run them in the cloud or on their own infrastructure with Agent Server and Sandboxes. Those who would rather not handle that themselves can hand operations entirely to LangChain with Managed Agents and Fleet. Improvement: Observability and Evaluation show what an agent is actually doing and how well it performs. An in-house agent called LangSmith Engine searches for errors on its own, writes fixes for code and prompts and monitors production for regressions. With Fine-Tuning, agent logs can be turned into training data for specialized models.

Observability and Evaluation show what an agent is actually doing and how well it performs. An in-house agent called LangSmith Engine searches for errors on its own, writes fixes for code and prompts and monitors production for regressions. With Fine-Tuning, agent logs can be turned into training data for specialized models. Governance: Through gateways for language models and tools, companies centrally control which models and tools their agents may use, set budgets and fallback models and protect sensitive data.

7,000 Organizations as Customers

According to LangChain, more than 7,000 organizations already use LangSmith, including start-ups such as the legal A.I. company Harvey, Rippling and Listen Labs, as well as corporations such as Nvidia, Toyota and Salesforce. The data enrichment start-up Clay uses it to monitor hundreds of millions of agent runs per month, LangChain says. At the HR software company Workday, the time it takes to deploy a new agent has dropped from five months to under a day. LangChain plans to present new LangSmith features next Friday.

The Competition

The market for tools around A.I. agents is crowded. In agent monitoring, LangChain competes with Arize and Braintrust, among others, as well as with the Berlin-based open-source provider Langfuse, which the database company ClickHouse acquired in January. In frameworks, LlamaIndex and CrewAI are vying for developers. Then there are the model providers themselves: OpenAI, Anthropic and Google offer their own agent toolkits that let developers build directly on their models.

Too Much Abstraction

LangChain has its critics in the developer community. They have long complained that the framework’s many layers of abstraction make simple tasks needlessly complicated. One prominent example was a blog post by the Berlin testing start-up Octomind, which explained back in 2024 why it no longer uses LangChain: Its rigid abstractions had made the team’s own code harder to understand and maintain, and the team has since built its agents with simpler building blocks of its own. LangChain now offers LangGraph, a framework designed to give developers more control over how their agents operate, and with LangSmith is betting on a platform that can also monitor agents built without the LangChain framework.