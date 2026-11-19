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A stethoscope for battery cells has won over Tesla: Limatica, a deep tech start-up from Chemnitz, Germany, has won the Battery Cell Giga Challenge run by Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide, beating more than 100 start-ups from 20 countries. Tesla had been looking for partners for a joint project with its battery cell plant. Limatica says it is now in talks with Tesla about next steps.

The Bottleneck in Cell Production

Limatica is targeting the slowest step in battery production: quality testing. After the first charge, manufacturers spend at least three days measuring how much a cell’s voltage drops. During that time, cells sit on racks up to 20 meters high, tying up space, energy and capital. Scrap is another problem: During a factory’s ramp-up, scrap rates of 50 to 80 percent are not unusual, according to Limatica, and even top factories still run at about 5 percent.

The start-up instead listens to the inside of the cell. A patented measuring device it developed captures the cell’s voltage noise, a signal in the microvolt range, and collects about five million data points in 30 minutes. An algorithm then detects patterns that separate good cells from bad ones. That cuts testing from several days to less than an hour, and the company says the floor space needed for cell diagnostics could shrink by up to 90 percent. Next, Limatica wants to pinpoint the causes of defects so manufacturers can reduce scrap.

10,000 Cells on the Factory Floor

In 2024, Limatica had measured only a few hundred cells in the lab; it has now measured 10,000 in factory settings. The method is running at four industrial partners, including LG Energy Solution, EAS Batteries and CustomCells. Next year, the technology is set to run continuously on its first production lines. A factory with one gigawatt-hour of annual capacity would need three semi-automated measuring stations, according to Limatica.

“It’s incredible that we can already measure cells in the production of four industrial partners,” said Bastian Ruther, Limatica’s co-founder and chief executive. Being based in Chemnitz also has a financial upside, he said: “In Munich, we would have to raise 30 percent more money.”

Limatica was founded in 2023 by Thomas Günther, its chief technology officer, and Paul Büschel, its chief innovation officer, who have spent more than 15 years working on measurement methods for battery cells at Chemnitz University of Technology and Thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering. Mr. Ruther, a former management consultant who led go-to-market at the electric carmaker Polestar, joined as C.E.O. in 2024. The team numbers about a dozen data specialists and engineers, and investors include Heartfelt, Kopa Ventures and Bloomhaus Ventures. Limatica aims to close its next funding round in early 2027.

A Market Under Pressure

The bankruptcy of the Swedish battery maker Northvolt last year, which struggled with high scrap rates, showed how costly ramp-up problems can be. European cell makers such as the Kiel-based start-up UniverCell are under pressure to reach stable quality quickly. Other approaches are also competing to speed up cell testing, such as ultrasound methods from the U.S. start-ups Liminal Insights and Titan Advanced Energy Solutions.