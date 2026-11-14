Apps Built With Lovable Left Sensitive Data Exposed

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Built fast, left wide open: Thousands of apps created with the A.I. platform Lovable let strangers look into their databases without logging in. That is the finding of research by the German security firm Crissy Field, conducted together with the German business daily Handelsblatt. The exposed data includes passport numbers, payment information and private chat messages.

What Crissy Field Found

Using the open web archive Common Crawl, the researchers identified 159,041 Lovable projects that were online between December 2025 and September 2026. Of those, 34,545 used the database service Supabase. A total of 24,664 of these websites sent database records as soon as they loaded, with no login or other interaction required. That alone is not a problem, since some data is meant to be displayed publicly.

With additional read-only requests using the same API key that the page already sends, however, the researchers were able to retrieve far more. They found records containing email addresses in 10,560 tables across 7,403 websites, or 30 percent of the sites they examined more closely. Crissy Field stresses that this figure is not a confirmed leak rate: Email addresses may also be public contact details or test data, and the Common Crawl sample is not representative of all Lovable apps.

Passports, Chats and Ticket Codes

The examples in the report are striking:

Identity data: A service provider exposed more than 1,000 records with passport numbers, expiration dates and nationalities.

A service provider exposed more than 1,000 records with passport numbers, expiration dates and nationalities. Community: A German lifestyle forum exposed more than 80,000 profiles with full names, email addresses, dates of birth and gender, plus more than 200,000 chat messages.

A German lifestyle forum exposed more than 80,000 profiles with full names, email addresses, dates of birth and gender, plus more than 200,000 chat messages. Tickets and food: Several event organizers and restaurants made tens of thousands of orders accessible, including phone numbers, addresses, payment information and valid ticket codes.

Several event organizers and restaurants made tens of thousands of orders accessible, including phone numbers, addresses, payment information and valid ticket codes. Property management: A real estate company exposed A.I.-generated summaries of internal emails about tenants, owners and business partners.

On top of that came tens of thousands of contracts, invoices, private photo albums and internal WhatsApp conversations. In one case, 280,000 emails sent to a provider’s customers were accessible. Crissy Field could not determine whether any of the data had been misused. The firm is not publishing the affected apps or the exact method of access.

Where the Gap Lies

Accessing the data did not require breaking into Lovable or Supabase. The key that Supabase apps send to the browser is public by design. The data is protected only by access rules inside the database, known as Row Level Security. If those rules are missing or too permissive, anyone with the key can read the tables.

According to Crissy Field, database connections in Lovable apps follow recurring patterns. Anyone who finds a misconfiguration in one app can therefore scan thousands of others for the same flaw with little effort. There is also a contradiction: Lovable markets its platform as requiring no technical knowledge, yet its terms and conditions place responsibility for security and data protection on its customers. Nonexperts in particular have a hard time spotting such flaws, the researchers say. They recommend having access permissions reviewed by professionals before an app handles real data.

Lovable Points to Supabase

Lovable itself does not see a flaw in its A.I., according to Cybernews. The company describes the issue as a known, industrywide configuration problem with Supabase. And the phenomenon is indeed not limited to Lovable: The security firm UpGuard examined about 300,000 Supabase-linked domains and found readable tables on 16,326 databases, more than half of them showing signs of personal data. Lovable also offers a Security Scan and an A.I. security reviewer that check apps for such errors before they go live. The company introduced them after a similar flaw in Lovable apps became public in 2025 under the identifier CVE-2025-48757.

A Problem for the Whole Industry

Lovable is the star of the vibe coding wave. The Stockholm-based start-up was most recently valued at $13.3 billion (about 12 billion euros) and reached $400 million (about 360 million euros) in annual recurring revenue in the spring. Only recently, the company had to explain why it had promoted its A.I. with a designer’s handmade website.

Its rivals face the same question. Bolt.new and Vercel’s v0 also connect to Supabase as a database, while Replit and Cursor generate complete back ends on request. Supabase itself is profiting from the boom and raised $150 million (about 135 million euros) just a few weeks ago to prepare its database for A.I. agents.