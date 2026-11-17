Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Thanks to AI, hackers now have plenty of time for the small fish, whose IT department often consists of the boss’s nephew. That is exactly the gap Marino Müller, a founder from the Austrian state of Carinthia, wants to close with a box that simply plugs into a company network.

Mr. Müller grew up in Klagenfurt, studied computer science and cybersecurity at ETH Zurich and founded MB Cyber Security AG in Switzerland in the summer of 2025. The company, based in Zug, is a spin-off of ETH Zurich. The idea came to him while working for small businesses on the side: Basic routers offer too little protection, while enterprise firewalls are too expensive and too complicated for companies without IT staff. “AI-powered attacks are increasingly hitting smaller companies, but standard security solutions assume an IT team that businesses with fewer than 50 employees usually don’t have,” Mr. Müller told Trending Topics.

How the Box Works

The MB Cyber Security Appliance sits between the internet connection and the company network, inspecting traffic before it reaches office devices or leaves the network. Its target customers are law firms, tax advisers, medical practices and asset managers. The box plugs into the internet connection, with Wi-Fi and devices connected behind it. From then on, it runs without any IT staff on the customer’s side and updates itself automatically.

In addition to conventional blocklists, the device relies on proprietary machine learning models that run directly on the box. They assess suspicious domains and unusual traffic, aiming to detect attacks that have not yet appeared on any list. The startup filed a patent application for parts of this detection over the summer. The box blocks phishing, ransomware, malware, intrusion attempts and data theft. If an infected device tries to reach the attackers’ server, it cuts the connection and isolates the device. According to Mr. Müller, customers’ content data never leaves the device, and the infrastructure is located exclusively in Switzerland and the EU.

What the Box Costs

MB Cyber Security does not publish fixed prices. According to the startup’s website, the price depends on the size of the company network and the type of installation, with each company receiving an individual quote. Customers pay by subscription, monthly, quarterly or annually, with longer terms costing less. Hardware, installation, updates and support are included, and there are supposed to be no hidden costs. For an extra fee, a VPN add-on lets employees working from home browse through the box in the office.

For comparison: Swisscom charges small businesses with ten employees at least 90 Swiss francs (about €95) a month for its cloud security package “Beem,” according to 20 Minuten.

Superfund Founder on Board

Alongside Mr. Müller, the core team includes the physicist Stefano Actis as co-founder and the security engineer Giacomo Fiorindo. Another Austrian has joined as investor and adviser: Christian Baha, founder of the fund provider Superfund. So far, the startup has been financed through equity and a founding investment, with a funding round planned for the end of 2026.

The first paying customers in Switzerland are already using the box. MB Cyber Security was also one of 30 startups selected from 152 applicants for the Tech4Trust accelerator run by Trust Valley at EPFL in Lausanne. It carries the Swiss Made Software label, is part of the Nvidia Inception program and receives coaching from the Swiss innovation agency Innosuisse. Mr. Müller is currently preparing the launch in Austria, with Germany and the rest of Europe to follow.

Hardware Slows Growth

It won’t be easy. Because MB Cyber Security develops its own hardware, every box has to be physically built, prepared and shipped. According to Swiss IT Magazine, this slows customer growth, while volatile prices for memory and SSDs complicate planning. The report says the product is still a minimum viable product.

Competition is fierce as well. Major vendors such as Fortinet, Sophos and Check Point offer firewalls for small businesses, often sold through local IT service providers. Swisscom relies on cloud-based security, and plug-and-play devices such as the Firewalla boxes from the United States also target users without IT expertise. Mr. Müller is betting on Swiss data sovereignty and his own AI detection to stand out, and his ambitions are high: “In five years, we want to be one of the leading manufacturers of such solutions for small businesses and public institutions.”