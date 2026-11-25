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Today’s cookbook is called Instagram, and a small app from Prague is building its business on exactly that.

Almost a year and a half ago, app developer Martin Carska and his girlfriend Natálie started building a recipe app in Prague on weekends, originally just for themselves. “Naty saved recipes everywhere, on Instagram, on TikTok and on all kinds of blogs. When we were deciding what to cook in the evening, we couldn’t find any of them,” Carska tells Trending Topics. At some point, she said there had to be an app for that. The result is called Meally.

Germany Is the Strongest Market

Today, people in more than 50 countries use the app, a third of them in Germany. Together, they have saved more than 60,000 recipes, and Meally is available in eight languages. “It surprised us how well Meally is doing there,” Carska says of the German market. According to him, users in Germany save more recipes than in any other country and actually cook them, too.

What makes Meally stand out: It is completely bootstrapped. The two founders are still a team of two and have no investors on board. Even so, the app pays for itself and, according to Carska, brings in several tens of thousands of Czech koruna a month, which translates into a low four-figure sum in euros. Until November, Meally grew purely organically; now the duo is testing advertising for the first time.

From TikTok Video to Shopping List

The concept is simple: Users send Meally a video from TikTok or Instagram, a link to a food blog or a photo of a recipe, for example from a cookbook or a handwritten card. The A.I., in this case Google’s Gemini, turns it into a clean recipe with ingredients, quantities and individual steps, free of ads and long blog intros. Recipes can also be translated, dragged into a weekly plan or turned into a smart shopping list sorted by supermarket aisle. While cooking, the screen stays on, and timers start with a tap on the time given in a step.

“We are not another recipe database; we work with what people find on social media themselves,” Carska says. The numbers back him up: 8 out of 10 recipes saved in Meally come from social media, more than half from Instagram alone and one in six from TikTok. Only one in ten comes from recipe websites, and handwritten recipes from Grandma account for a mere 2 percent.

One-Time Purchase Instead of a Subscription

Meally is available for iPhone, iPad, Android and on the web. The free version is limited to 20 recipes. Premium, with unlimited recipes and extras such as translation, costs €2.99 a month, €19.99 a year or a one-time €39.99 in Germany. The one-time purchase is especially popular in Germany, according to Carska: Users really like being able to buy Premium once instead of taking out a subscription.

Several A.I. Agents as a Development Team

That two people can run an app in eight languages for more than 50 countries is partly thanks to A.I. “I actually do everything with A.I.: development with several A.I. agents, design, product decisions, website optimization and even how Meally presents itself in the App Store and on Google Play,” Carska says. That puts Meally in line with a trend Trending Topics recently described as The Solopreneur Gold Rush: With A.I. tools, individuals and tiny teams now build products that used to require entire companies.

A Crowded Kitchen

Meally is not alone in its niche. Recipe apps such as Stashcook and ReciMe also save recipes from the web and social media, and Paprika is a classic for importing recipes from the web. Apps like KptnCook, on the other hand, rely on their own curated recipes and meal plans.