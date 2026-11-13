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Microsoft 365 has turned into Microsoft 364 overnight, as people online are joking: Outlook, Teams and other services have been disrupted worldwide for more than 12 hours, and in Japan, government offices are back to paper and banks back to fax machines.

Since late Thursday afternoon European time, users have at times been unable to access their mailboxes, emails have arrived late or not at all, and numerous services that rely on Exchange Online work only partly. According to Downdetector, outage reports came in from 74 countries and territories within an hour. On its official status page, Microsoft was still reporting a “service degradation” for business and consumer customers on Friday morning. The Financial Times called it one of the company’s most significant technology failures in years. That is hardly surprising: According to Microsoft, more than 430 million people use its 365 apps.

Governments, Banks and Companies Hit

The outage is affecting businesses and public administrations around the globe:

Companies: The Swiss luxury group Richemont (Cartier, Chloé) had to delay the release of its half-year results on Friday, and the U.S. electric-truck maker Workhorse moved its quarterly earnings call to Monday.

The Swiss luxury group Richemont (Cartier, Chloé) had to delay the release of its half-year results on Friday, and the U.S. electric-truck maker Workhorse moved its quarterly earnings call to Monday. Banks: In Hong Kong, staff at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were unable to use email or Teams for hours, CNN reports. In Japan, some banks and securities firms are confirming transactions by fax, according to local media.

In Hong Kong, staff at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were unable to use email or Teams for hours, CNN reports. In Japan, some banks and securities firms are confirming transactions by fax, according to local media. Governments: In Japan, the government’s shared IT infrastructure is disrupted, according to the deputy chief cabinet secretary, Masanao Ozaki, and officials are working with printed documents. In Australia, schools, courts, the federal police and the intelligence service are affected, as are courts in the Philippines and some state systems in Singapore. In the United States, cities from Miami Beach to Austin to Baltimore County report that their offices cannot send email. Emergency services are operating normally everywhere.

In Japan, the government’s shared IT infrastructure is disrupted, according to the deputy chief cabinet secretary, Masanao Ozaki, and officials are working with printed documents. In Australia, schools, courts, the federal police and the intelligence service are affected, as are courts in the Philippines and some state systems in Singapore. In the United States, cities from Miami Beach to Austin to Baltimore County report that their offices cannot send email. Emergency services are operating normally everywhere. Airlines and logistics: IndiGo, Akasa Air and CemAir report problems with their email support, though no flights have been affected. The Japanese logistics group Sagawa Express suspended same-day bookings for its luggage storage at train stations and airports.

IndiGo, Akasa Air and CemAir report problems with their email support, though no flights have been affected. The Japanese logistics group Sagawa Express suspended same-day bookings for its luggage storage at train stations and airports. A.I. services: OpenAI and Anthropic reported errors with their Microsoft 365 connectors, which ChatGPT and Claude use to access email, calendars and files.

There is also a fraud warning: Banks such as Standard Chartered and ING are urging customers to be especially careful with supposed tech support calls and suspicious links. Criminals could use the outage to steal passwords and one-time codes.

What Isn’t Working

At its core, the outage affects Exchange Online, Microsoft 365’s email system. Because many other services depend on it, the damage spreads widely:

Outlook and Exchange Online: Mailboxes are at times unreachable via Outlook on the web, the desktop app and mobile connections, and email delivery is delayed.

Mailboxes are at times unreachable via Outlook on the web, the desktop app and mobile connections, and email delivery is delayed. Teams: Calls, meetings and chats largely work. Calendars, invitations, live events and the creation of private channels, however, fail.

Calls, meetings and chats largely work. Calendars, invitations, live events and the creation of private channels, however, fail. Copilot: The A.I. assistant sometimes fails to load or cannot reach email, calendars and files.

The A.I. assistant sometimes fails to load or cannot reach email, calendars and files. Security: Safe Links in Defender for Office 365 is not working, so rewritten links in emails cannot be opened. Quarantine and the Defender portal are also affected. In other words, the very systems meant to protect against phishing are down too.

Safe Links in Defender for Office 365 is not working, so rewritten links in emails cannot be opened. Quarantine and the Defender portal are also affected. In other words, the very systems meant to protect against phishing are down too. Other services: Planner, To Do, Intune, Purview, Universal Print, Power BI and Windows 365 are also reporting problems.

For consumers, Microsoft lists Outlook.com, OneDrive, OneNote, To Do, Teams and the web versions of Microsoft 365.

The Cause: Overwhelmed Connection Servers

Microsoft initially pointed to elevated load across multiple regions but then revised its explanation: A number of servers had become “unexpectedly unavailable,” which overloaded the remaining infrastructure. Traffic had not been higher than usual. Specifically, a process on the affected frontend servers responsible for establishing secure connections had become overwhelmed. Microsoft has ruled out an attack: There is “no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity,” Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice president for Copilot, agents and platform, wrote on X. Australia’s home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said Microsoft suspected an update gone awry, similar to the 2024 CrowdStrike debacle that grounded flights and disrupted hospitals worldwide.

The repair is dragging on. Microsoft has paused all deployments, restarted servers, and rerouted and throttled traffic. The company repeatedly reported early progress, but some restored servers failed again once they received traffic. On Friday morning, Microsoft initially spoke only of “marginal success.” Most recently, it applied a patch to part of its infrastructure for a configuration component responsible for authentication and routing. That is delivering “positive results” for stability and capacity, Microsoft said, and the patch is now being rolled out to more servers. Microsoft has not given a time for full recovery and plans to disclose the root cause in a later report.

What Admins Can Do Now

Microsoft advises administrators to follow incidents MO1550821 and EX1550543 in the admin center before suspecting local network or Outlook problems. If the admin center is unreachable, updates are available on the public status page and from the @MSFT365Status account on X. For Power BI and Fabric, Microsoft offers a workaround: Where data protection policies allow, the sensitivity label can be removed temporarily.

A Wake-Up Call for Europe’s Digital Sovereignty

For Microsoft, the outage is embarrassing: The company promises business customers 99.9 percent monthly availability for Microsoft 365, which works out to about 43 minutes of downtime. At more than 12 hours, that budget has been exceeded many times over.

In Europe, the outage is likely to further fuel the debate over dependence on U.S. tech. France’s prime minister, Sébastien Lecornu, has already announced that government officials are to replace Zoom and other U.S. video tools with French software. The technology journalist Jacob Ward told CNN the outage was a “wake up call” about how vulnerable people are, even as they enjoy the convenience of the cloud.

Microsoft is not alone, however. Just recently, a power problem in Google’s London cloud region knocked out Revolut, ING and Spotify for hours, and a year earlier, Amazon Web Services was hit. Major outages at the hyperscalers are rare, but when they happen, thousands of companies and entire administrations come to a halt at once. Others counter that hardly any company or government agency could run its own infrastructure with comparable reliability. This time, too, core functions such as Teams meetings and access to SharePoint files remained largely stable, according to Microsoft.