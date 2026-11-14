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A botched network upgrade knocked out Outlook, Teams and other services worldwide for about 30 hours, and according to Microsoft, hackers and A.I. agents had nothing to do with it. In a statement on X on Friday evening, the company apologized to its customers. Microsoft said it was “deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners” and takes the responsibility for their trust “extremely seriously.”

What Microsoft Says About the Cause

According to Microsoft, it was a purely technical issue unrelated to cyberattacks or to A.I. and agents. The outage was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which only surfaced after a recent network change. The underlying issue has been addressed, the company said.

Microsoft attributes the long repair time to the sheer scale of demand. It restored services gradually and validated stability at each stage. That took longer, but helped ensure a stable restoration, the company said. Microsoft plans to publish a full post-incident report once its review is complete.

That fits with what Microsoft said during the outage. The company had rolled back a configuration change and applied a patch to a component responsible for authentication and routing. Restored servers repeatedly failed again as soon as traffic hit them, as Trending Topics reported throughout the outage. Australia’s home affairs minister, Tony Burke, had said early on that Microsoft suspected an update gone awry.

Why Microsoft Explicitly Rules Out A.I.

The reference to A.I. and agents is no accident. On X and LinkedIn, many viral posts had linked the outage to Microsoft’s cost cutting, in which, according to the posts, the company offered tens of thousands of employees voluntary buyouts in order to lean more heavily on A.I. The IT entrepreneur Tom Lawrence, for example, wondered whether Microsoft was now hunting for the phone numbers of the engineers it let go, as Trending Topics documented in its roundup of the most striking voices on the outage. With its statement, Microsoft apparently wants to dispel that suspicion, especially since the company is currently selling A.I. agents to its business customers for more and more tasks.

30 Hours of Downtime

According to the final update on Microsoft’s status page, the disruption began at 11:05 a.m. Central European Time on Thursday and became widely noticeable in the late afternoon. It was resolved at 5:10 p.m. on Friday, and Microsoft worked through the email backlog overnight. Companies and government agencies in at least 74 countries were affected: In Japan, government offices turned to paper and banks to fax machines, and the luxury group Richemont delayed its half-year results. A.I. services such as Claude and ChatGPT also lost access to email, calendars and files in Microsoft 365 through their connectors.

What Customers Are Entitled To

The outage is likely to cost Microsoft money as well. In its service level agreement, the company guarantees business customers 99.9 percent availability per calendar month for Exchange Online. Below that, customers are entitled to a credit of 25 percent of their fees; below 99 percent, it rises to 50 percent, and below 95 percent to 100 percent. Uptime is measured in user minutes, however: What counts is how many users were unable to send or receive email, and for how long. A company whose users were all affected for about 30 hours ends up at roughly 95.8 percent availability for November, which puts it in the 50 percent tier. The credit is not automatic: Companies must claim it from Microsoft support by the end of December, providing details on the duration, the affected users and the errors. It is then applied against their fees.

Not the First Major Outage

Microsoft is far from alone in suffering such failures. Just recently, a power problem in Google’s London cloud region knocked out Revolut, ING and Spotify for hours, and a year earlier, Amazon Web Services was hit. In 2024, a faulty CrowdStrike update grounded flights and disrupted hospitals worldwide. Major outages at the hyperscalers are rare, but when they happen, thousands of companies come to a halt at once.

Exit or Insure

How to learn from it is a matter of debate. In the German-speaking tech scene, voices such as Sascha Pallenberg are calling for a complete break with U.S. services and a switch to European alternatives. Others, such as the U.S. analyst Dion Hinchcliffe, advise companies to map their dependencies and prepare fallback operations while keeping the cloud platforms themselves. European providers are not immune to outages either: In 2021, an entire data center of the French cloud provider OVHcloud burned down in Strasbourg.