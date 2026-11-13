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The cloud is sometimes just a cloud, and since Thursday afternoon a rather dark one: The global Microsoft 365 outage has knocked out Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot in at least 74 countries, sending government offices in Japan back to paper and companies asking their customers to pick up the phone. On LinkedIn and X, the outage is being mocked, but above all it has turned into a debate of principle: How dependent can Europe’s economy afford to be on a single American company?

What Microsoft Says

More than 16 hours in, the cause has still not been fully explained. According to Microsoft, a large number of servers became unexpectedly unavailable, shifting the load onto the remaining infrastructure and causing it to falter as well. Servers that were brought back online failed again as soon as traffic hit them, the company acknowledged on its status account. Microsoft says it has no evidence of malicious activity, and it has rolled back a recent configuration change. Most recently, the company reported progress in the Asia-Pacific region, where mailboxes are accessible again and delayed emails are being processed. It now plans to extend those measures to other regions, and the window for delayed emails has been extended to 48 hours. Microsoft has promised a full report on the root cause once the issue is resolved.

Everything that interacts with Exchange Online is affected, and in Microsoft 365 that is a lot. According to Microsoft’s status update, the problems include these services:

Exchange Online and Outlook: Mailboxes are partly inaccessible on the web, desktop and mobile, and email delivery is delayed.

Mailboxes are partly inaccessible on the web, desktop and mobile, and email delivery is delayed. Teams: Calls, meetings and chats mostly work, but calendars, scheduling, invitations and live events do not.

Calls, meetings and chats mostly work, but calendars, scheduling, invitations and live events do not. Copilot: The chat sometimes fails to load and cannot access email, calendars and files.

The chat sometimes fails to load and cannot access email, calendars and files. SharePoint: Files remain accessible, but external sharing and email-related features are affected.

Files remain accessible, but external sharing and email-related features are affected. Microsoft Graph: The programming interface that outside apps also use to reach mail, calendars and contacts is timing out.

The programming interface that outside apps also use to reach mail, calendars and contacts is timing out. Security and compliance: Purview, Defender XDR and Defender for Office 365 are disrupted, including data protection policies, audits and eDiscovery.

Purview, Defender XDR and Defender for Office 365 are disrupted, including data protection policies, audits and eDiscovery. Other services: Planner, To Do, Intune, Power Apps, Power BI, Fabric, Universal Print, the admin center, Microsoft 365 Education and, in some cases, Windows 365.

Twelve hours in, the tech analyst Gergely Orosz, author of The Pragmatic Engineer newsletter, called the situation on X simply madness. Microsoft’s updates suggest it is fighting a kind of load avalanche, in which all requests crash down at once on the few servers still working, plus another problem no one has found yet. He is looking forward to the postmortem.

‘Get Out of U.S. Services’

In the German-speaking tech scene, sovereignty is the dominant question. The loudest voice is Sascha Pallenberg, who left the Microsoft ecosystem entirely in January after three decades and says he was still smiled at for it. Alternatives such as Nextcloud’s Euro-Office could not wish for better marketing, he wrote on LinkedIn. The outage is a warning and above all an opportunity, he argued, urging people to leave U.S. services and turn away from Microsoft and its peers.

The IT strategist Werner Gold sees it similarly, calling the outage a litmus test for Europe’s digital sovereignty. Companies should record today which of their critical processes are not working. A consultant from Switzerland summed it up with irony: Europe’s entire digital sovereignty hangs on a spinning login window.

An argument from Ireland applies to Austria, too. The data sat in Irish and E.U. data centers, yet the health service HSE still went down, the consultancy Ready for AI wrote. Storage location alone does not make sovereignty; what matters is who owns the infrastructure. How seriously some governments take this is shown by the Netherlands, which is building its own digital workplace for public agencies without American tech giants.

Google Customers Keep Working

Those who bet on the competition can sit back for now. Adam Knothe, founder of the automation consultancy ADCON in Jena, Germany, is glad he chose Google Workspace. His take: Microsoft 365 is the standard in large corporations, while Google is mostly used by small firms and agencies. “So when Microsoft coughs, a large part of the corporate world goes down,” Mr. Knothe wrote on LinkedIn. The small players keep working, he added, but then wait for answers from the big ones.

Jim Ruder, a consultant who has overseen hundreds of migrations to Microsoft 365, is also relaxed. Companies with their own in-house Exchange server have working email today, he said. The cloud is not magic; what matters is whether a company’s architecture leaves it any options.

Jokes About the Job Cuts

On X, mockery dominates, and it has a point. Many viral posts link the outage to Microsoft’s cost cutting, in which, according to the posts, the company offered tens of thousands of employees voluntary buyouts in order to lean more heavily on A.I. The IT entrepreneur Tom Lawrence wondered whether Microsoft is now hunting for the phone numbers of the engineers it let go. The satirical site The Babylon Bee reported that national productivity has skyrocketed since Teams went down.

A more serious point is that the outage goes well beyond email. Copilot is affected too, and one A.I. consultant had to cancel a planned Copilot training session because not a single chat worked. In some cases, the outage is even dragging down Claude or ChatGPT. The chatbots themselves keep running, but many companies have linked them to Microsoft 365 through so-called connectors, so the A.I. can read emails in Outlook, check calendar appointments or analyze documents from SharePoint and OneDrive. Those requests go through Microsoft’s interfaces, and when its servers fail, the A.I. gets no data either. OpenAI and Anthropic have reported corresponding problems with their Microsoft connectors, according to Reuters. The U.S. analyst Dion Hinchcliffe sees this as the real risk: different A.I. vendors, but the same weak points. Using several cloud or A.I. providers does not automatically protect a company.

Backups, Not Breakups

Many consider a radical exit the wrong lesson. Companies should map their dependencies, test correlated failures and prepare fallback operations, Mr. Hinchcliffe argues, while keeping the cloud platforms themselves. Open source fails too, the Linux training provider WirfonCloud points out; the goal is to always have more than one door. And the Irish consultancy Ready for AI advises giving the global providers a different role: as a backup rather than the only option.

Europe’s alternatives to the hyperscalers are not immune to outages either. In 2021, a fire destroyed an entire data center of the French cloud provider OVHcloud in Strasbourg, knocking thousands of websites and services offline for days, and some customers lost data. Smaller providers also have far fewer engineers and far less capital than Microsoft, Amazon or Google to respond to a disruption of this scale.

What a fallback can look like in practice is shown by Petr Dzyuba, chief information officer of the Romanian oil company Rompetrol. His team built a replacement app for order processing within two hours, and customers ended up liking it more than the old solution. His lesson: in-house digital talent is insurance. And the security expert Philipp Skorpil warns about what comes after the outage: Attackers exploit the panic when employees switch to personal messaging apps and bypass controls.