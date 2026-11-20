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Red Bull gives you wings, but who brings you back down to earth? Two brothers from Vienna want to fill exactly that gap.

With their startup Moodsup, Julian and Sebastian Reitbauer are building an Austrian consumer health brand around sleep and evening routines. “We asked ourselves: Why are there iconic global brands for energy, but hardly any comparably well-known lifestyle brand for better sleep?” said Julian Reitbauer, founder and chief operating officer of Moodsup. “That is exactly the gap we want to fill with Moodsup. We don’t want to treat sleep as a boring health topic; we want to build a brand world around it.”

Night Shield: Granules Straight on the Tongue

The first product is called Night Shield and goes on sale on December 17. It is a sugar-free, lime-flavored sleep supplement in direct-dose sticks: The granules are taken straight on the tongue, without water. The formula combines four ingredients: Lactium, a milk protein hydrolysate, plus magnesium, vitamin B6 and 1 milligram of melatonin.

It is manufactured under GMP standards by the German contract manufacturer Valphira. The first batch comprises about 25,000 sticks. A pack of 14 sticks costs €34 at regular price, or about €2.43 per night, and discounted bundles are also available.

According to the brothers, they have invested nearly €30,000 in product development and building the company so far. Moodsup GmbH is based on Vienna’s Opernring.

A Moodsup co-founder with a pack of Night Shield. © Moodsup

A Flip-Top Box Instead of a Pill Bottle

The founders want as little as possible in common with traditional pharmacy supplements. “Our goal is to get sleep supplements out of the classic dietary supplement corner,” Mr. Reitbauer said. Instead of capsules, Moodsup is betting on direct-dose granules, an eye-catching flip-top package with a large “OFF” logo and an emotional lifestyle brand. “We don’t just want to sell another sleep product; we want to establish a brand that people immediately associate with better sleep.”

The market, however, is crowded. Drugstores and pharmacies already stock melatonin sprays, sleep gummies and bedtime teas from established makers such as Schaebens and Bad Heilbrunner. Startups are also trying to turn sleep into a lifestyle category, among them the Berlin-based sleep drink Sleep Ink.

Night Shield, Moodsup’s first product. © Moodsup

Online Shop and TikTok First, Then Pharmacies

At launch, Moodsup is focusing on Austria and Germany. Sales will run mainly through its own online shop, with organic marketing on TikTok and Instagram meant to build reach. At the same time, the brothers are building up B2B sales and, by their own account, are already in talks with regional pharmacies, health food stores and health and longevity facilities. “In the long term, we want to develop Moodsup into an internationally known consumer health brand,” Mr. Reitbauer said.

The founders also want to be open about the journey. What interests them most, they say, is how to build a physical consumer brand from scratch in Austria without major funding, including the mistakes, production problems and decisions that come with it.

Melatonin Under Scrutiny

The ingredient mix is not entirely uncontroversial, though. Germany’s Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) urges caution with melatonin-containing dietary supplements, especially when taken over longer periods, as Deutsches Ärzteblatt reported. According to the institute, pregnant and breastfeeding women, children and adolescents, and people with certain pre-existing conditions should not take such products on their own. Possible side effects cited by the BfR include daytime sleepiness, headaches and nightmares, and it says long-term risks have barely been studied.

The BfR’s criticism was aimed mainly at products whose recommended daily dose exceeds that of approved melatonin medicines. At 1 milligram per stick, Night Shield stays well below that. It is also the amount at which products in the European Union may advertise that melatonin helps reduce the time it takes to fall asleep. Still, Moodsup faces the challenge of marketing a health product as a lifestyle brand without making promises that dietary supplements are legally barred from making.