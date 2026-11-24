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On paper, every browser in the E.U. may use its own engine on the iPhone. In practice, none does.

A broad coalition of tech companies, publishers and associations wants to change that. In an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, they are calling on Brussels to immediately open formal proceedings against Apple under the Digital Markets Act (D.M.A.). The letter is copied to Executive Vice Presidents Henna Virkkunen and Teresa Ribera. It was organized by the advocacy group Open Web Advocacy, which has been fighting Apple’s browser rules for years.

From Mozilla to Y Combinator

So far, 50 organizations have signed the letter. They include the browser makers Mozilla, Vivaldi, Brave and Kagi, the Berlin-based search engine Ecosia, the e-commerce company Shopify, the platform Vercel and the start-up accelerator Y Combinator. They are joined by associations such as the German Startup Association, France Digitale, the European DIGITAL SME Alliance, the European Publishers Council and the Coalition for App Fairness, whose members include Spotify and Epic Games. By their own estimate, they represent 45,000 to 55,000 companies and organizations in the E.U. More signatories can join until Dec. 3.

Not a Single Browser Has Switched

At the heart of the complaint: Since the D.M.A. took effect in March 2024, Apple has been required to allow alternative browser engines in the E.U. Until then, every browser on the iPhone, including Chrome and Firefox, had to use Apple’s own engine, WebKit, which also powers Safari. Yet according to the coalition, “not a single browser vendor” has been able to move its E.U. users from WebKit to its own engine.

The coalition blames technical and legal barriers erected by Apple, calling its conditions technically and commercially impractical. Apple requires, for example, that browsers with their own engine be released as a separate E.U. app rather than simply updating existing apps. Browser makers would therefore have to persuade their users to download a new app. Web apps on the iPhone also still run on WebKit, which lets Apple decide what they can do. The signatories stress that they are not asking for new legislation: The Commission should simply enforce the D.M.A. as written.

Billions for Europe’s Economy

For the coalition, more is at stake than browsers. If browsers on the iPhone could use their own engines, web apps could become powerful enough to replace many native apps. Companies and publishers would then be less dependent on the App Store, could bill subscriptions themselves and stay in direct contact with their customers. The signatories calculate that if half of native iOS app development moved to the web, E.U. companies could save about €11 billion a year in development costs and €1.3 billion in App Store fees. These estimates have not been independently verified.

Apple Points to Security

Apple has not yet commented on the letter. The company has long argued that alternative browser engines pose new risks to users’ security and privacy and therefore ties their use to strict security requirements. Since iOS 17.4, developers in the E.U. have been able to apply for the necessary entitlement. Apple has also already made changes: With iOS 18.2, it implemented six of Open Web Advocacy’s demands in late 2024. Since then, browsers in the E.U. can use both WebKit and their own engine, developers can test E.U. features worldwide, and users in the E.U. can uninstall Safari.