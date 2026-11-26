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First the plunge, then the comeback: The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 4.7 percent shortly after the opening bell on Wednesday, leaving it 20 percent below its record from early October, right at the threshold of a bear market. By the close, stocks had recovered significantly, and the index ended the day down only 0.6 percent. Of the 65 AI stocks that Trending Topics analyzed, 36 closed lower, according to Yahoo Finance, down an average of 0.8 percent. Before the bell, the average loss had been 4.1 percent.

Chips Remain the Problem Child

The recovery was uneven. The 15 chipmakers in our analysis lost an average of 3.3 percent, partly because SK Hynix and Samsung had already closed down 11.1 percent and 9.9 percent in Asia. Lam Research fell 5.7 percent and Micron 4.5 percent, after the memory chipmaker had been down as much as 13 percent. Nvidia closed 3.9 percent lower at about $149, after falling as much as 9.1 percent. The broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, however, recovered almost all of its losses and closed down only 0.7 percent.

Neoclouds turned around completely. They closed up an average of 0.5 percent, compared with a loss of 5 percent before the bell. ChronoScale gained 8.5 percent, SpaceX 1.3 percent and Hut 8 1.2 percent.

Software Erases Its Losses

For software stocks, too, the sell-off disappeared on average, and they closed up 0.3 percent. IBM rose 3.3 percent, Salesforce 2 percent, and the payroll company ADP 1.9 percent, reaching a new high for the year. Meta gained 3.4 percent, while Oracle lost 5.1 percent. Anthropic rose 1.1 percent to $82.79, closing just below its IPO price of $83, after falling almost 10 percent at one point in the morning.

Sector Companies Avg. today Avg. year to date Avg. from 2026 high Chipmakers 15 -3.3% +21.2% -49.1% Hyperscalers/cloud 9 -0.8% -18.4% -33.0% AI infrastructure 10 -0.4% +26.9% -36.6% AI providers & software 20 +0.3% -2.1% -29.1% Neoclouds 11 +0.5% -29.8% -70.2% Total 65 -0.8% +0.8% -42.4%

Compared with the reference date of our analysis, last Friday’s close, the 65 stocks are up 3.8 percent on average. They are still trading about 42 percent below their respective highs for the year, and the neoclouds about 70 percent.

Inflation Backs a Rate Hike

New inflation data added to the jitters. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure, the PCE price index, rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier in October, as expected, according to Yahoo Finance, while core inflation, excluding energy and food, came in at 3.3 percent, slightly above the expected 3.2 percent. On Wednesday, traders saw a roughly 98 percent chance of a quarter-point rate increase in December, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. The US government also wants to impose new tariffs of up to 20 percent on imports from China, the EU and 12 other countries, starting in January at the earliest, Yahoo Finance reported.

European markets closed sharply lower: Germany’s DAX lost 1.3 percent, and Vienna’s ATX 3.1 percent. The Dow Jones and the small-cap Russell 2000, on the other hand, closed higher. The VIX volatility index rose 5.2 percent to about 28.

Index Today From 2026 high Year to date Nasdaq 100 -0.6% -16.6% +3.2% Nasdaq Composite -0.6% -14.5% +1.5% S&P 500 -0.3% -8.1% +4.9% Dow Jones +0.3% -7.7% +4.4% Russell 2000 +0.8% -11.8% +9.1% Philadelphia Semiconductor -0.7% -40.0% +23.9% DAX -1.3% -7.7% +0.9% Euro Stoxx 50 -1.8% -10.0% +1.7% ATX -3.1% -14.0% +13.2% Nikkei 225 -2.8% -21.2% +13.3% Kospi -6.2% -48.5% +11.5% Hang Seng -1.1% -21.5% -14.3%

All indexes at Wednesday’s close.

A Short Week With Thin Trading

US stock markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and Friday is a shortened trading day. Thin trading can amplify price swings in both directions. Bitcoin, too, has slipped back below $60,000.

All Prices at a Glance

Wednesday’s closing prices compared with Tuesday’s close, according to Yahoo Finance. Year to date: compared with the closing price at the end of 2025; for the newly listed companies marked with *, since the offering price (SpaceX, Anthropic) or the first trading day (Cerebras). From 2026 high: compared with the highest closing price of 2026. ¹Close on the home exchange. All averages are unweighted arithmetic means.

Chipmakers Today Year to date From 2026 high SK Hynix¹ -11.1% +58.2% -64.7% Samsung¹ -9.9% +42.4% -52.9% SMIC¹ -7.6% -36.5% -49.3% Lam Research -5.7% +8.1% -57.3% Micron -4.5% +110.7% -50.5% Applied Materials -3.9% +21.1% -57.0% Nvidia -3.9% -19.9% -37.6% ASML -2.5% +21.8% -34.5% TSMC -2.0% +12.6% -29.6% AMD -1.8% +89.6% -37.5% Intel -0.6% +47.6% -61.4% Broadcom -0.1% -13.1% -37.5% Arm ±0.0% +47.8% -63.2% Cerebras* +1.0% -71.2% -71.2% Qualcomm +2.2% -1.4% -32.8% Average -3.3% +21.2% -49.1%

Hyperscalers/cloud Today Year to date From 2026 high Oracle -5.1% -46.7% -58.1% Amazon -3.1% +5.9% -13.9% Alphabet -2.1% -12.7% -32.2% Microsoft -1.2% +1.3% -11.9% Tencent¹ -1.2% -43.7% -46.7% Baidu ±0.0% -51.4% -60.9% Apple +0.4% +30.8% -0.2% Alibaba +1.6% -41.2% -51.3% Meta +3.4% -7.6% -21.6% Average -0.8% -18.4% -33.0%

AI infrastructure Today Year to date From 2026 high Schneider Electric¹ -4.2% -7.8% -30.3% Arista -2.7% +25.1% -24.3% GE Vernova -0.8% +9.3% -39.2% Eaton -0.6% -0.3% -31.0% Equinix -0.5% +27.7% -12.3% Vertiv -0.3% +7.0% -53.9% Cisco +0.2% +22.3% -27.5% Dell +0.6% +136.0% -49.5% Hewlett Packard Enterprise +1.6% +70.0% -44.4% Super Micro +3.1% -20.4% -53.5% Average -0.4% +26.9% -36.6%

AI providers & software Today Year to date From 2026 high Intuit -2.8% -59.0% -58.4% Synopsys -2.3% -13.8% -24.2% Cloudflare -1.4% +43.7% -21.5% Snowflake -1.3% +22.0% -27.5% CrowdStrike -0.7% +78.6% -24.9% AppLovin -0.6% -43.8% -43.3% Cadence -0.6% -5.7% -29.2% SAP¹ -0.1% -8.9% -12.0% Adobe +0.3% -33.5% -31.3% ServiceNow +0.5% -39.8% -42.0% Shopify +0.8% -17.1% -25.6% SoundHound AI +0.8% -73.5% -77.5% Palo Alto Networks +0.9% +93.3% -15.2% Anthropic* +1.1% -0.3% -14.8% Palantir +1.5% -8.0% -21.7% C3.ai +1.6% -25.9% -29.4% ADP +1.9% +23.1% ±0.0% Fortinet +1.9% +70.0% -30.7% Salesforce +2.0% -25.6% -25.9% IBM +3.3% -17.8% -26.1% Average +0.3% -2.1% -29.1%

Neoclouds Today Year to date From 2026 high WhiteFiber -3.5% -58.9% -85.5% Nebius -2.7% +1.5% -70.4% IREN -0.8% -66.0% -81.1% Cipher -0.2% -62.7% -81.1% CoreWeave -0.1% -40.6% -69.1% TeraWulf +0.2% -12.7% -65.4% Applied Digital +0.6% -49.9% -75.2% HIVE Digital +0.8% -50.8% -74.1% Hut 8 +1.2% +6.3% -63.3% SpaceX* +1.3% -5.6% -39.7% ChronoScale +8.5% +11.8% -67.4% Average +0.5% -29.8% -70.2%