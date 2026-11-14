NATO for Donbas: U.S. Floats a Swap for the First Time, Zelensky Says

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A NATO ticket in exchange for the rest of the Donbas: U.S. negotiators have raised that swap for the first time, according to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “The Americans raised the question: ‘What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?'” Mr. Zelensky told journalists, according to the Kyiv Independent. It was the first time the question had ever come up, he said.

What the U.S. Is Proposing

The proposal concerns the roughly one-fifth of the Donetsk region that Ukraine still controls, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russia already holds almost all of Luhansk. The Ukrainian-held part contains the so-called fortress belt: the cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and the partly contested Kostiantynivka, which together had about 380,000 residents before the war. Since retaking Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in 2014, Ukraine has spent years building a dense network of trenches, bunkers and anti-tank obstacles there, with many positions on high ground or behind the Siverskyi Donets River. Russia has been battering against that line for months and, according to Ukrainian estimates, is advancing by less than 100 square kilometers a month.

Ukraine would withdraw from that territory and, in return, become a member of NATO. Kyiv would thus give up the very positions that Moscow has so far been unable to take by force. Even so, President Vladimir Putin has been telling his interlocutors that Ukraine controls only about 10 percent of the Donbas, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha.

There is no firm commitment yet. “We need specifics, and we don’t have them yet. All of this is still under discussion,” Mr. Zelensky said. On security guarantees, he said, the outlines of what Washington wants to offer are becoming clearer: Ukraine has demanded guarantees modeled on Article 5 of the NATO treaty, the mutual defense clause, as an absolute minimum. Washington is now talking about something similar to Articles 4 and 5 and describing it as bilateral security guarantees similar to those for Israel. Asked whether American soldiers would be stationed in Ukraine under such guarantees, the U.S. side said no, according to Mr. Zelensky.

Zelensky Wants to Ask the Public

Mr. Zelensky does not want to decide on a withdrawal alone. Ukraine is negotiating with its partners on a comprehensive security package: specific guarantees from NATO and the E.U., a strong Ukrainian army with enough troops, weapons and financing for a set period, and a reconstruction plan with clearly identified sources of funding. If the United States and the other NATO partners confirm exactly that package, Mr. Zelensky wants to ask Ukrainians whether to accept it. He has no right to make that decision on his own, he said. Even then, Ukraine would not recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

Moscow’s Red Line

Whether Russia would go along with it is highly doubtful. Mr. Putin has for years called Ukrainian NATO membership a red line and cited it as one of the reasons for the 2022 invasion. At the talks in Abu Dhabi, Moscow reportedly demanded the opposite, according to Bild: a permanently nonaligned Ukraine, along with Finland’s exit from NATO and the alliance’s withdrawal from the Baltic states. The Kremlin has denied that report.

Within NATO, too, membership would be no foregone conclusion, since new members must be admitted unanimously by all allies. Mr. Zelensky also warned that the United States wanted to discuss a new security order for Europe in Abu Dhabi. Russia mainly wants to redistribute influence in Europe, he said, according to CNN. Such matters should only be discussed after a ceasefire and an end to the war, he argued.

Europe Comes to the Table

From Kyiv’s point of view, there is at least one piece of good news: Future peace talks are to include European representatives as well, as the U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have announced. The Kremlin has not explicitly agreed to that so far. E.U. leaders have already agreed that Europe will negotiate with Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland as well as E.U. officials.