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The teddy bear that talks back is being sent into retirement in New York: Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed a law banning the manufacture, distribution and sale of toys with built-in AI chatbots for five years. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the ban covers talking stuffed animals, dolls and robots that use the internet to hold conversations with children. Parents should not have to worry that “dangerous chatbots disguised as toys” could expose their children to inappropriate conversations, Ms. Hochul said.

The moratorium takes effect 90 days after signing, at the end of February 2027. It therefore does not apply to this holiday shopping season, but Ms. Hochul urged parents not to buy such toys in the meantime. Violators face civil penalties of up to $15,000 per day for each violation, enforced by Attorney General Letitia James. Her office “will not hesitate to enforce this law,” Ms. James said.

What the Tests Found

The law was championed by State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay, and it passed both chambers with what Ms. Kassay called nearly unanimous support. The five years are meant to give the state time to study the toys’ impact on children and develop safeguards.

The push followed several tests by consumer advocates. For its “Trouble in Toyland” report, the US group PIRG tested AI toys marketed to children between 3 and 12. Some talked in depth about sexually explicit topics, explained where to find matches, or acted upset when a child wanted to end the conversation. Parental controls were often missing, safety filters weakened over longer conversations, and some toys could record a child’s voice or scan their face. The nonprofit Common Sense Media tested five more devices; a plush panda called BubblePal role-played a mass shooting in detail when asked, TechCrunch reported. “Our research shows they aren’t safe for kids,” said James P. Steyer, the founder of Common Sense Media.

Who Makes AI Toys

The best-known case is Kumma, a teddy bear from the Singapore-based maker FoloToy, which in 2025 tests drifted from friendly chat into sexual content and dangerous advice. FoloToy suspended sales at the time, and OpenAI revoked the developer’s access to its models. In PIRG’s latest test, three toys still slipped into sexual topics in long conversations, according to Malwarebytes: the FoloToy bear, a bunny from Alilo and an AI panda from GoLabs, all of which said they used a version of OpenAI’s GPT-4o. At the maker Bondu, about 50,000 private chats between children and their plush toys were exposed through a poorly secured web console.

The industry’s big names are also holding back. Mattel announced a partnership with OpenAI in the summer of 2025 but postponed its first product. It is set to target families and older customers, because OpenAI’s services are limited to users 13 and older. Amazon said it would restrict sales of AI toys in jurisdictions with a ban, according to TechCrunch.

Toymakers Want Studies, Not Bans

The US toy industry is not a fan of the approach. The Toy Association, the manufacturers’ trade group, said it has consistently opposed moratoriums and instead supports a study approach. At the federal level, it said, proposed legislation was changed after talks with the association to call for a study rather than a product ban. The group is now developing its own safety guidelines for AI-enabled toys and plans to advise members on complying with the New York law.

New York is the second US state with such a ban after California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a four-year moratorium in September on the sale and manufacture of AI chatbot toys for children under 16.

And in Europe?

The EU has no comparable ban. Its new Toy Safety Regulation took effect in January 2026 but will not apply until August 2030. It introduces a digital product passport and stricter rules on chemicals, but according to an analysis by the legal platform MediaLaws, it contains no specific requirements for AI in toys and instead refers to the AI Act. The duty to assess risks to children’s mental health appears only in the recitals and comes with no defined methodology.