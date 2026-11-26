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Europe’s answer to Microsoft Office is leaving the browser and moving onto the desktop.

Nextcloud recently released the Nextcloud Office desktop app, the German company announced in a blog post. Under the hood is Euro-Office, an office suite that Nextcloud describes as “developed and governed in Europe.” The app is free and open source and includes editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations and PDFs.

Work Offline, Co-Edit Online

The desktop app opens Microsoft formats such as DOCX, XLSX and PPTX as well as the open formats ODT, ODS and ODP. Documents can be edited locally without an internet connection, and users decide which files stay on their device and which go to the cloud. Anyone who connects to one or more Nextcloud instances can open files stored online and edit them together with others in real time.

There are also features for everyday office work: The app uses the fonts installed on the computer, including corporate fonts. Documents can be password-protected, digitally signed or restricted so that others can only comment, fill in forms or edit with tracked changes. Digital signatures require a certificate, and Nextcloud points to E.U.-approved providers for this.

The app is available for Windows on x64 and ARM machines, for Linux as .deb and .rpm packages, and for Macs with Apple chips. Older Intel Macs are left out.

A Fork With a History

Euro-Office is a joint project of several European companies and organizations, including, besides Nextcloud, the German hosting provider IONOS, OpenProject, XWiki and the EuroStack initiative, as Trending Topics reported. The first production-ready version was released in June. Technically, Euro-Office is based on a fork of OnlyOffice, which Nextcloud had integrated as its office editor for years.

With the project, the participants are responding to the growing debate about Europe’s dependence on U.S. tech giants. The debate was recently fueled further by the global Microsoft 365 outage. The Netherlands, for example, is building its own digital workplace called DAWO for its government, without Microsoft.

License Dispute With OnlyOffice

Euro-Office is not without controversy, though. OnlyOffice, a software provider with Russian roots, suspended its partnership with Nextcloud after the fork was announced and accuses the initiators of violating the AGPLv3 open source license. OnlyOffice had added extra conditions to the license, such as a requirement to keep its own logo. Nextcloud counters that direct collaboration with OnlyOffice was hardly possible and points to concerns among many customers about the provider’s Russian origins.

Strong Competition

The office software market is firmly in the hands of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. In addition, LibreOffice has been an established open source alternative for the desktop for years, and OnlyOffice itself also offers desktop editors. Euro-Office aims to stand out mainly through its combination of European governance, Microsoft compatibility and integration with the Nextcloud cloud.