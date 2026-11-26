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NIO has unveiled ambitious targets at its technology event “NIO IN 2026” in Guangzhou: the energy division NIO Power is to operate more than 10,000 battery swap stations by 2030 and manage battery packs worth more than 350 billion RMB (52 billion US dollars).

According to Electrek, the company also plans to deliver more than 10 billion kWh of energy annually through charging and battery swapping by the end of the decade. The announcement comes on the occasion of the company’s 12th anniversary. However, some concerns exist, as NIO has already significantly missed earlier targets.

1,400 new stations per year required

The figures illustrate the challenge: NIO currently operates 4,252 battery swap stations in China as well as 5,584 charging stations. To reach the 10,000 mark, around 1,400 stations would need to be added each year for four consecutive years. In 2024, NIO built 679 stations; in 2025, the figure was 681. The new plan therefore requires roughly double the previous pace. Even this year’s target of “at least 1,000” new stations appears to be slipping out of reach: since February, when the company celebrated its 100 millionth battery swap, only slightly more than 500 stations have been added.

The historical context further tempers the enthusiasm. At “Power Day” in 2021, NIO committed to establishing more than 4,000 battery swap stations worldwide by the end of 2025, including around 1,000 outside China. By February 2026, the company had reached approximately 3,700 stations, almost all of them in China. The energy target is equally ambitious: after around eight years of operation, the battery swap network had delivered a cumulative total of 5.28 billion kWh by February. The 2030 target is nearly double that amount per year.

NIO presents new AI strategy

NIO is outsourcing the financing of the 52-billion-dollar battery fleet through partnerships: the “Battery-as-a-Service” (BaaS) model allows customers to purchase vehicles without a battery and lease the battery separately. Partners such as Zhongan Energy take ownership of the stations, while NIO manages the technology and operations. NIO Power has now built more than 900 stations together with partners.

In addition to the infrastructure, the company presented its AI strategy at the event. NIO WorldModel (NWM) 3.0 is the latest version of its driver assistance system, set to roll out from December for vehicles equipped with the Banyan, Cedar, Cedar S, and Coconut+ systems. NWM 3.0 is said to require 40 percent fewer driver interventions than its predecessor.

Vehicle control latency has dropped by 54 percent, chassis control latency by 78 percent, while training efficiency has improved fivefold. The company also introduced “NOMI Intelligence 4.0,” a revamped in-vehicle assistant based on an AI agent framework capable of independently planning and executing tasks.

CEO William Li positions the company as an “AI-native organization,” arguing that the global automotive industry is worth 7 to 9 trillion US dollars and that AI can create more than 1.2 trillion US dollars in added value. Internally, the company says it deploys more than 7,500 AI agents, which have so far completed more than 2.9 million tasks. CFO Stanley Qu, who also heads NIO Power, presented the use of AI agents for managing battery value, station operations, and energy efficiency.