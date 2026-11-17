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The A.I. industry’s biggest supplier is increasingly financing its own customers as well: In the commentary on its record results, Nvidia states openly that many A.I. companies cannot really afford their growth.

The passage does not appear in the press release but in the far more detailed C.F.O. commentary that Colette Kress, the interim chief executive and chief financial officer, published alongside the quarterly results. It reads: “Neoclouds and frontier labs are seeing extraordinary demand for AI infrastructure, yet many are growing faster than their balance sheets and long-term credit profiles can support.”

Nvidia’s answer: “In response, we have entered into arrangements that help select customers secure the land, power and data center capacity needed to support their growth.” Securing land, power and shell for data centers, the company says, “has become the next critical phase in the AI infrastructure buildout.”

What Nvidia Is on the Hook For

The tables in the C.F.O. commentary show what that means in practice. Nvidia is liable for up to $118 billion (about €106 billion) if partners fail to meet their obligations:

OpenAI campus in Ohio: Up to $105 billion (about €94 billion) in credit support for SB Energy’s campus, which is to host about 4.25 gigawatts of Nvidia infrastructure exclusively for OpenAI under 20-year leases. Nvidia also holds an option to provide credit support for about 3.8 additional gigawatts.

Up to $105 billion (about €94 billion) in credit support for SB Energy’s campus, which is to host about 4.25 gigawatts of Nvidia infrastructure exclusively for OpenAI under 20-year leases. Nvidia also holds an option to provide credit support for about 3.8 additional gigawatts. Power and systems: $9.5 billion in guarantees for power and hardware financing.

$9.5 billion in guarantees for power and hardware financing. Land for neoclouds: $3.5 billion in guarantees for land, power and shell.

On top of that come agreements with neoclouds worth up to $32 billion (about €29 billion), previously called “AI cloud agreements.” Under them, Nvidia commits to taking compute capacity, but only if the neoclouds secure financing and the capacity goes into operation. In return, Nvidia earns revenue on the hardware sale and, under certain conditions, a share of the neoclouds’ revenue.

Beyond that, Nvidia has committed to enormous payments. In total, its future commitments add up to $518 billion (about €465 billion):

Suppliers: $390 billion, mainly for multiyear memory chip purchases, up from $279 billion the previous quarter

$390 billion, mainly for multiyear memory chip purchases, up from $279 billion the previous quarter Data center leases: $74 billion for leases that have not yet commenced, with terms of up to 20 years, $63 billion of which begins only in 2032 or later

$74 billion for leases that have not yet commenced, with terms of up to 20 years, $63 billion of which begins only in 2032 or later Cloud service agreements: $28 billion

$28 billion Equity investments: $20 billion in committed investments, mainly in frontier labs and infrastructure financiers

$20 billion in committed investments, mainly in frontier labs and infrastructure financiers Capital expenditures: $6 billion

In the coming fiscal year alone, $222 billion of that comes due.

More Time to Pay

At the same time, Nvidia is giving some customers more time to pay. Accounts receivable rose to $81 billion (about €73 billion), and customers now pay after 64 days on average, up from 60. Besides the timing of Rubin shipments, Nvidia cites “extended payment terms on large, multi-quarter agreements with certain investment-grade customers.” Nvidia also recorded a $1.8 billion impairment on its non-marketable equity investments in the quarter.

Nvidia’s Response

Nvidia stresses that most of these commitments are subject to conditions. The Ohio guarantees take effect building by building as each one is completed, the first expected in fiscal 2029. After that, the exposure declines over the lease term as OpenAI pays rent. “To date, we have not made any payments related to our guarantees,” Ms. Kress wrote. And Nvidia says it will back data centers only at sites “where visible, durable demand can support multiple generations of NVIDIA compute.”

Critics nonetheless see a pattern known as circular financing: Nvidia helps customers with money and guarantees, and they then spend that money on Nvidia chips. According to Michael Cembalest of JPMorgan, Nvidia’s promised payments and guarantees nearly doubled in a single quarter. Dan Niles of Niles Investment Management expects Ms. Kress to scale back these deals after Jensen Huang’s departure, which would hit neoclouds such as CoreWeave in particular. How much the industry depends on Nvidia’s money is also evident in Anthropic’s upcoming I.P.O.: According to its prospectus, Nvidia plans to invest about $10 billion in the company, as Trending Topics reported.