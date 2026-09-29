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Nvidia Approves Record $150 Billion Share Buyback

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Nvidia-CEO Jensen Huang © Nvidia
Nvidia-CEO Jensen Huang © Nvidia

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Nvidia announced one of the largest share buybacks in history on Monday, according to heise. The chipmaker’s board of directors approved an additional $150 billion for its existing buyback program. This means Nvidia may spend a total of up to $235 billion repurchasing its own shares through the end of fiscal year 2028.

Platform Shift Toward AI

The announcement comes during a phase of sustained growth. The tech industry continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, driving demand for AI accelerators from cloud hyperscalers to new heights. Data centers being built around the world require accelerators, processors, and memory to be purchased in large quantities. Nvidia’s chips also form the backbone of the large language models underpinning ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

“Nvidia’s growth is driven by a once-in-a-generation platform shift toward AI and Accelerated Computing,” CEO Jensen Huang states in the press release. “Our cash generation enables us to both invest in the technologies driving this transformation and return capital to shareholders. This authorization reflects our confidence in the long-term opportunities ahead of us.”

Signal for Slower Growth?

Large share buyback authorizations often indicate that management considers its stock undervalued, the Financial Times writes. However, high capital returns at large, established companies typically coincide with a slowdown in growth, the paper notes.

Nvidia became the first company to reach a market capitalization of five trillion dollars at the end of April and is considered the world’s most valuable company. Its share price has increased thirteenfold since the end of 2022, according to the Financial Times. Since the start of the year, however, momentum has eased. The stock has gained around 20 percent in that time.

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