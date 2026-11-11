Nvidia Board Is Said to Be Preparing to Oust Jensen Huang; Stock Falls 9%

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On Monday, Jensen Huang still looked unfireable. Two days later, his own board is said to be preparing his removal. Nvidia’s directors plan to decide the future of the company’s founder and chief executive and are considering ousting him, The Wall Street Journal reported. The trigger is a report in The New York Times about a second extramarital relationship, this time with an Nvidia executive who reports directly to Mr. Huang. The stock lost about 9 percent in after-hours trading.

What The New York Times Reports

Only on Sunday, Mr. Huang admitted an affair in an email to employees. U.S. intelligence agencies believe the woman, Alice Huang, an executive at the Nvidia customer Megaspeed, to be an agent of China. Now there is a second case:

The executive: Mr. Huang is said to have also had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. Ms. Powell has been with the company since 2008 and reports directly to the chief executive.

Mr. Huang is said to have also had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. Ms. Powell has been with the company since 2008 and reports directly to the chief executive. The sources: The Times cites five people who worked at Nvidia.

The Times cites five people who worked at Nvidia. The incident: The two are said to have been seen being affectionate in March at a hotel in San Jose, Calif., on the sidelines of Nvidia’s GTC conference.

The two are said to have been seen being affectionate in March at a hotel in San Jose, Calif., on the sidelines of Nvidia’s GTC conference. The responses: Nvidia declined to comment, and Ms. Powell did not immediately respond. Mr. Huang himself is said to have ended a phone call by saying he should not be contacted directly.

Mr. Huang, 63, has been married for 41 years. Ms. Powell, 48, is also married.

Why the Second Case Is More Dangerous

The relationship with Alice Huang was a problem of national security and reputation. A relationship with an executive who reports directly to the chief executive is a classic corporate governance problem, and there are precedents for exactly such cases: Intel parted ways with its chief executive, Brian Krzanich, in 2018, and McDonald’s with Steve Easterbrook in 2019, each over relationships with employees. The reports do not say whether Mr. Huang violated Nvidia’s code of conduct or whether he told the board about the second case when he made his admission on Sunday.

On Monday, Trending Topics analyzed why Nvidia can’t simply fire Mr. Huang: More than 60 managers report directly to him, there is no designated successor, and the 11-member board includes many companions from the company’s founding days. Legally, however, a simple majority is enough. Mr. Huang holds 3.56 percent of the shares and has no special voting rights.

What The Wall Street Journal Reports

The board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to decide Mr. Huang’s future. The Journal cites people familiar with the matter. Whether the meeting took place is not known. The reports do not say who might succeed Mr. Huang or lead the company on an interim basis. The board’s ongoing investigation is led by the independent directors, supported by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The Stock: First a Recovery, Then Down 9 Percent

In regular trading on Wednesday, the stock had still gained 2.9 percent, to $173.73, carried by a rally in chip stocks. After The Times’s report it initially gave up about 3 percent in after-hours trading. After The Journal’s report the decline was about 8 percent, and most recently about 9 percent.

If the drop holds until the open on Thursday, the stock will trade at about $158. The company’s market value would fall by roughly $380 billion (about €340 billion) and slip below $4 trillion. By Wednesday, Nvidia had already lost more than $300 billion (about €270 billion) since the affair with Alice Huang became known. Together with the A.I. sell-off after the midterm elections, the loss in value had already added up to $1 trillion within a week on Tuesday. The stock would then be about a third below its record high from early October.

Analysts have already put a number on how much depends on Mr. Huang: Dan Ives of Wedbush estimates that Nvidia would be worth nearly 30 percent less without him. The investment bank Baird cut the stock to “neutral” on Wednesday, in a note titled “Icarus’ Rise and Fall; Company Will Be Fine.”

No Decision, Anonymous Sources

Nothing has been decided. Both reports rely on anonymous sources, Reuters said it could not verify them, and Nvidia has not commented publicly on either the second relationship or a possible removal. Officially, the line from Sunday stands: Mr. Huang remains chief executive while the investigation is underway, and the board has expressed its confidence in him.

Mr. Huang has advocates outside the company, too. President Trump stood by him early this week, even though, by his own account, the F.B.I. is looking into the matter. And on Wall Street it still holds that hardly any company depends so heavily on one person: Nvidia controls an estimated 90 percent of the market for A.I. chips, and Mr. Huang makes all the major decisions himself.

What Comes Next

The schedule is tight. On Tuesday of next week, Nvidia reports its quarterly results, with commentary from Colette Kress, the chief financial officer. In Congress, the deadline by which Mr. Huang was supposed to respond to an invitation to a closed-door briefing expired on Wednesday. Representative Brian Mast, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has threatened a subpoena. On top of that come the F.B.I. inquiry and a lawsuit by an investor in California.