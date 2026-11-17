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One chipmaker loses its chief executive, and half the market shudders: The crisis at Nvidia has long since become a problem for the entire A.I. sector.

On Monday, all three major U.S. indexes closed sharply lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49 percent to 24,509.76, the broad S&P 500 dropped 1.92 percent to 7,416.59, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.41 percent to 51,608.17. It was the third straight losing session for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The VIX volatility index, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, jumped about 19 percent.

Several factors drove the sell-off. Nvidia is looking for a new chief executive after Jensen Huang’s resignation, and the board has ruled out a return by the founder. At the same time, the U.S. government issued a new export rule designed to make it harder for Chinese companies to access A.I. chips remotely through data centers abroad. And Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said the central bank is modeling scenarios for A.I.’s economic impact, including displaced workers and weaker stock prices.

Chip Stocks Fall Harder Than Nvidia

Semiconductors took the heaviest hit. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, the key benchmark for chip stocks, fell 5.28 percent on Monday and slipped back below 10,000 points, according to Seoul Economic Daily. Many of Nvidia’s suppliers and rivals fell harder than Nvidia itself:

Micron: down 7.62 percent

down 7.62 percent SK Hynix: down 7.29 percent

down 7.29 percent TSMC: down 6.34 percent

down 6.34 percent AMD: down 5.58 percent

down 5.58 percent Nvidia: down 4.12 percent

down 4.12 percent Broadcom: down 3.92 percent

down 3.92 percent Intel: down more than 7 percent

The big A.I. platforms came under pressure, too. Alphabet lost 4.07 percent, Amazon 3.34 percent, Meta 2.38 percent and Microsoft 1.12 percent. Apple got off comparatively lightly with a 0.98 percent decline.

For Nvidia, the situation keeps getting worse. The stock closed at $156.14 (about €140), its lowest level since July 2025, and is heading for a seventh straight weekly loss. Since the revelations about Mr. Huang’s affair, Nvidia has lost about $735 billion (about €659 billion) in market value, according to The Associated Press. With a market value of about $3.76 trillion (about €3.37 trillion), Nvidia now ranks only third behind Apple at $5.14 trillion and Microsoft at $3.79 trillion, according to CompaniesMarketCap, for the first time in 18 months. Nvidia has lost about 19 percent since the start of the year, and no other stock has weighed more heavily on the S&P 500 in 2026.

Asia and Europe Follow

The sell-off spread to Asia on Tuesday. South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.6 percent to 4,968.48, closing below 5,000 for the first time since February. Samsung Electronics lost 3.3 percent and SK Hynix about 2 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.3 percent, the chip testing specialist Advantest 4.4 percent and SoftBank 3.9 percent. SoftBank has lost more than a third of its market value in a month. Taiwan’s Taiex dropped 2.3 percent. In Europe, the DAX and CAC 40 were each down 0.8 percent at midday, and London’s FTSE 100 was 1 percent lower.

“The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, referring to the new U.S. export rules, according to The Associated Press. “Now the risk has become even more serious.”

Bargain Hunters Ahead of the Earnings

Ahead of Nvidia’s results, the situation on Wall Street has at least not deteriorated further. Nasdaq futures were up about 0.5 percent before the open, and Micron rose 2.5 percent in premarket trading. Little of that rebound survived the opening bell, however: According to CompaniesMarketCap, Nvidia (down 0.3 percent), AMD (down 0.2 percent), Micron (down 1.1 percent), TSMC (down 1.5 percent) and Intel (down 1.9 percent) were trading slightly lower again in the first minutes of the session. Broadcom (up 1.8 percent) and Arm (up 3.8 percent) posted gains.

The year is also far from a bad one despite the recent losses: The S&P 500 is still up about 8 percent in 2026, carried mainly by Apple. And many chip stocks still have strong records despite the slump: Micron is up about 152 percent since the start of the year and Intel about 50 percent, according to CompaniesMarketCap. Some analysts therefore see the sell-off as more of an opportunity. The A.I. party isn’t over yet, according to several market watchers, as Trending Topics recently reported: Generali Investments expects a repricing of A.I. stocks, and Morgan Stanley sees the lower prices as a buying opportunity. TS Lombard, however, warns of the growing debt pile in the A.I. sector.

Whether investors still believe in the A.I. story will become clear by Thursday at the latest, when Anthropic lists on the Nasdaq, in a market where the 21 largest A.I. stocks have gone nowhere this year. A successful debut by the maker of Claude would be a strong signal that demand for A.I. investments is intact. A bumpy start would likely fuel the nervousness further.

What happens next will be decided after the U.S. market closes today. Wall Street expects Nvidia to report revenue of about $109 billion, as Trending Topics reported in its preview of Nvidia’s earnings. Options markets are pricing in a move of about 8 percent in either direction. Adding to the pressure are fears of rising interest rates: According to CME FedWatch, the probability of a rate hike in December now stands at almost 96 percent.