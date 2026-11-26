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Of all people, Jensen Huang: Few tech executives have campaigned as loudly for business in China and for open AI models as Nvidia’s chief executive. For more than a year, he lobbied in Washington for permission to sell Nvidia’s H200 chips to China again, arguing that US export policy had largely backfired. And when OpenAI and Anthropic reportedly pushed the US government to ban Chinese open-weight models, Mr. Huang organized an open letter in their defense. Now his own company is closing the detour through which China’s AI labs have been getting its chips.

How much the open-weight world depends on Mr. Huang was already apparent when he resigned in mid-November. Clément Delangue, the chief executive of Hugging Face, which Nvidia is acquiring for $12.9 billion, called it a “really sad day” on X and vowed to “keep fighting for open-source AI, harder than ever.” The AI researcher Nathan Lambert wrote that an Nvidia without Mr. Huang as chief executive would be very, very bad for the cause of open models in the United States. Mr. Huang has since returned, but it is now clear why the concern was justified: Even with him at the helm, Nvidia is cutting off an important source of computing power for Chinese open-weight labs.

Nvidia has halted shipments of AI servers to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, according to a report by The Financial Times. Manufacturers such as Dell and Supermicro have told customers in the four countries that Nvidia will not authorize their orders and that pending orders cannot be shipped for now. It is unclear whether the halt is temporary.

The move follows the US government’s new export rule, which puts exactly these four countries, plus Brazil, under a licensing requirement. Data centers that could rent computing power to Chinese companies must apply for a license within 90 days. How that is supposed to work, nobody in the industry seems to know. “No one knows how to apply for this licence while the 90-day clock is ticking,” an executive at a cloud provider told The FT. A lot of money is at stake for Nvidia: The company booked $104 billion in revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, up 72 percent from the year before, according to The FT, although the unit also books some revenue from Taiwan and China.

Why China’s AI Labs Compute in Southeast Asia

Nvidia has practically stopped selling its AI chips directly to China; Jensen Huang put its market share there at zero percent in the spring. Chinese AI companies have therefore rented computing power in third countries, which was legal until now. According to an FT report from last year, Alibaba and ByteDance trained their Qwen and Doubao models at least partly on Nvidia chips in data centers in Singapore and Malaysia. The new US rule was triggered by the Megaspeed case: The Singapore data center operator bought more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips in two years and is suspected of using them to provide computing power to Chinese companies. Megaspeed denies this.

The timing is sensitive. Next Tuesday, Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, is set to appear before three committees of the US House of Representatives, according to US media reports, partly to answer questions about chip exports and possible security breaches. His affair with a former Megaspeed executive, who was at one point suspected of being a Chinese spy, briefly cost him his job.

China’s Lead in Open Models

A compute shortage in China would hit the open-weight world above all, meaning AI models whose weights can be freely downloaded and built upon. Chinese labs have set the tone there for about a year and a half. “Since about April 2025, Chinese AI companies have been the clear leader in open-weight models,” wrote the US researcher Nathan Lambert, who briefed members and staff of the US Congress on the subject in September. According to the Mozilla Foundation’s “State of Open Source AI” report, Alibaba’s Qwen overtook Meta’s Llama in downloads on the Hugging Face platform in February, and in August, seven of the 10 most-used models on the OpenRouter platform came from Chinese providers.

Qwen, DeepSeek, Moonshot AI’s Kimi and Z.ai’s GLM are the cheapest foundation for their own AI products for many start-ups worldwide, including in Europe. If these labs lack computing power, new versions could arrive later or turn out smaller. Some are already holding back: Z.ai plans to release the weights of its new flagship model, GLM-5.4, only after “necessary security hardening.”

An Opening for Meta, Mistral and Thinking Machines

Western providers of open models, which are not subject to the new restrictions, could benefit. Meta moved away from a pure open-weight strategy with Muse Spark in the spring, but in October it released Muse Spark Open, a model with 816 billion parameters. On coding tasks, however, it still trails Kimi K3, GLM 5.3 and Qwen3.8 by Meta’s own numbers, Implicator reported. In addition, companies with more than $20 million in revenue must sign a separate agreement with Meta before offering it as a service.

In Europe, Mistral recently released the weights of Mistral Large 4, a model with around one trillion parameters, also under its own license that requires hosting providers to sign a separate agreement. The smaller Mistral Small 4 is available under the permissive Apache 2.0 license. Mira Murati’s start-up Thinking Machines released its first open model, Inkling, in July and recently followed up with Inkling 2 Mini, a version that runs on a laptop. Nvidia itself also offers its Nemotron 3 model family.

Why China’s Labs Won’t Be Easy to Slow Down

Whether the shipment halt will actually set China’s labs back is an open question, though. Huawei expects about $12 billion in AI chip revenue in 2026, up from $7.5 billion the year before, according to Tom’s Hardware, with Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent among its major customers. According to The FT, DeepSeek trains in China anyway, on Nvidia chips it stockpiled earlier, and works with Huawei. Chinese labs also place a strong emphasis on efficiency: Z.ai says it improved GLM-5.4 by retrofitting the existing model with comparatively little additional computing power.

And the gap to Western open models is considerable. According to Mr. Lambert, Chinese open-weight models trail the best closed US models by only two to five months, while American open-weight models trail by six to nine months. Even Thinking Machines writes of its own model that Inkling “is not the strongest overall model available today, open or closed.”