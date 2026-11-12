Who Could Replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia

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For 33 years, Nvidia never had to seriously ask who would come after Jensen Huang. Now it may need an answer within days. The board of the world’s most valuable chipmaker deliberated by video late into the night on Wednesday over whether to oust its founder and chief executive. No decision has been announced so far. Nvidia has never made a formal succession plan public, and that is exactly what makes the search so delicate.

What the Board Has Done So Far

The trigger is Mr. Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, who is said to have worked for Chinese intelligence, along with reports of a second affair. Last Sunday, the board announced an independent investigation overseen by a committee of independent directors with outside counsel. At the time, it said it had confidence in Mr. Huang and his team. Under the company’s bylaws, a simple majority of the 11 directors can remove the chief executive, with or without cause.

Since then, according to Bloomberg, the board has been working with an outside firm to identify possible successors. The stock has at times lost about $600 billion in market value this week, after an already brutal week of losses before that. Nvidia reports quarterly earnings next week.

The Candidates at a Glance

Name Role At Nvidia since For Against Colette Kress Chief financial officer 2013 Knows investors, seen as a steady hand Not an engineer Ian Buck Head of hyperscale and H.P.C. 2004 Co-creator of CUDA, favorite on Polymarket and Kalshi Has never run a company Rene Haas Chief executive of Arm – (previously seven years at Nvidia) Experienced C.E.O., knows Nvidia from the inside Would have to leave Arm Johny Srouji Hardware chief at Apple – Has built Apple’s in-house chips for years An outsider to Nvidia’s culture Nico Caprez Vice president, son-in-law 2024 Close to Mr. Huang Only 35, barely two years at the company

The C.F.O. as a Stopgap

The most obvious interim solution is Colette Kress. Ms. Kress, 59, has been chief financial officer since 2013 and previously worked at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. She sits next to Mr. Huang on every earnings call and is Wall Street’s most familiar face at the company after him. According to Semafor, some board members want to install her as interim chief executive. Like Jay Puri, the head of worldwide field operations, Ms. Kress is among the Nvidia executives whose stock holdings have made them billionaires.

For the long term, the job is more likely to go to an engineer. Ian Buck has been at Nvidia for more than 20 years, earned his Ph.D. at Stanford and helped create CUDA, the software platform that ties developers to Nvidia’s chips and is considered the company’s most important moat. Today he oversees the business with the big cloud providers. On the prediction market Polymarket, Mr. Buck leads with about a third of the odds, narrowly ahead of Ms. Kress. The picture is clearer on the rival platform Kalshi, where Mr. Buck most recently stood at 42 percent and Ms. Kress at 27 percent.

Tim Cook, Apple’s longtime chief executive, shows how shaky such bets are. His odds on Kalshi briefly shot up to 91 percent and fell back to about 10 percent within a day. Why Mr. Cook was included in the market at all is unclear. Trading volume in these markets is low, and just a few trades can cause big swings.

Armina Rosenberg, a fund manager at Minotaur Capital, has floated a dual leadership, according to Reuters: Ms. Kress for finance, Mr. Buck for product and technology.

The Names From Outside

One external candidate with an Nvidia past is Rene Haas, the chief executive of the chip designer Arm, who spent seven years at Nvidia early in his career. Also mentioned is Johny Srouji, who leads the development of Apple’s in-house chips. Some outlets even list Lisa Su, the chief executive of AMD, who is distantly related to Mr. Huang and runs his biggest rival. That is hardly a realistic option.

The Family in the Background

And then there is the family. Mr. Huang’s daughter, Madison, is a senior director of product marketing for physical A.I., and his son, Spencer, is a director of product management for robotics. Madison’s husband, Nico Caprez, a former Swiss ski racer and Boston Consulting Group consultant, joined Nvidia in early 2024 and is now vice president of global A.I. infrastructure growth. According to Fortune, one cloud executive calls him “Jensen’s consigliere.” Mr. Huang himself has said of his children that they have to earn their roles.

Why Huang Could Still Stay

For now, Mr. Huang is still in charge, and he has defenders. Tim Sweeney, the chief executive of Epic Games, considers an ouster as foolish as Apple’s split with Steve Jobs in the 1980s. Nvidia said through a spokesperson that Mr. Huang intends to keep leading the company without interruption. And a look at his role shows how hard the founder is to replace: He holds about 3.6 percent of the stock and largely steers product strategy, major customers and politics himself. Daniel Newman, an analyst at Futurum, told Fortune it is highly unlikely that a single person can fill all those gaps.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale professor who advises boards on succession, put Mr. Huang’s chances of staying at 50-50 earlier this week. On Polymarket, only about 12 percent of bettors still believe he will.