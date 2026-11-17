Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

The chief executive is gone, but the records keep coming: In its first quarter without Jensen Huang, Nvidia earned more than ever before and clearly beat Wall Street’s expectations.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2027, revenue rose to $115.8 billion (about €104 billion), according to Nvidia. That is up 20 percent from the previous quarter and more than double the figure a year ago. Analysts had expected about $109 billion, and Nvidia itself had guided for $108 billion, as Trending Topics reported in its preview.

The Numbers at a Glance

Revenue: $115.8 billion, up 103 percent from a year earlier (expected: about $109 billion)

$115.8 billion, up 103 percent from a year earlier (expected: about $109 billion) Data centers: $107.6 billion (about €97 billion), up 110 percent (expected: $101.9 billion)

$107.6 billion (about €97 billion), up 110 percent (expected: $101.9 billion) Edge computing: $8.2 billion, up 42 percent

$8.2 billion, up 42 percent Net income: $65.3 billion (about €59 billion), up 105 percent

$65.3 billion (about €59 billion), up 105 percent Earnings per share: $2.70, or $2.68 adjusted (expected: $2.47)

$2.70, or $2.68 adjusted (expected: $2.47) Gross margin: 74.8 percent

74.8 percent Outlook: For the current quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion (about €117 billion), plus or minus 3 percent. Wall Street had expected $125.2 billion.

Nvidia also keeps returning heavy amounts of cash to shareholders. In the quarter, $28.1 billion went to share buybacks and dividends, and about $227 billion remains authorized for further repurchases.

“Our momentum is real,” said Colette Kress, the interim chief executive and chief financial officer, who presented the results at the head of the company for the first time. The new Vera Rubin chip generation is “off to an explosive start,” and the road map is on track, she said. Jensen Huang is not mentioned in the release.

Nvidia quarterly revenue and net income © Trending Topics

Investors welcomed the results. Nvidia’s shares, which had closed down 0.44 percent at $155.46 on Tuesday, rose about 2 percent in after-hours trading, according to Yahoo Finance.

What the C.F.O. Disclosed

Ms. Kress provided more detail in her C.F.O. commentary on the results. The key points:

Rubin as the driver: Data center growth was driven mainly by the new Rubin infrastructure, which Ms. Kress called the fastest architecture ramp in the company’s history, along with standalone Vera CPUs and Blackwell Ultra. The Rubin launch is weighing on margins in the short term, however: The gross margin is expected to fall to 71 to 72 percent in the current quarter.

Data center growth was driven mainly by the new Rubin infrastructure, which Ms. Kress called the fastest architecture ramp in the company’s history, along with standalone Vera CPUs and Blackwell Ultra. The Rubin launch is weighing on margins in the short term, however: The gross margin is expected to fall to 71 to 72 percent in the current quarter. Neoclouds grow fastest: Revenue from large cloud companies rose 71 percent to $60.1 billion. The A.I. clouds, industrial and enterprise segment grew 195 percent to $47.5 billion.

Revenue from large cloud companies rose 71 percent to $60.1 billion. The A.I. clouds, industrial and enterprise segment grew 195 percent to $47.5 billion. China: Nvidia still shipped $2.4 billion (about €2.2 billion) worth of Hopper data center chips to China in the quarter. Its outlook assumes zero.

Nvidia still shipped $2.4 billion (about €2.2 billion) worth of Hopper data center chips to China in the quarter. Its outlook assumes zero. Massive commitments: Supply commitments rose from $279 billion to $390 billion (about €350 billion) in a single quarter, mainly for multiyear memory chip purchases. In total, Nvidia’s future commitments add up to $518 billion.

Supply commitments rose from $279 billion to $390 billion (about €350 billion) in a single quarter, mainly for multiyear memory chip purchases. In total, Nvidia’s future commitments add up to $518 billion. Guarantees for OpenAI: Nvidia is liable for up to $118 billion (about €106 billion) on behalf of partners, including up to $105 billion for SB Energy’s campus in Ohio, which is to host Nvidia infrastructure exclusively for OpenAI. So far, Nvidia has not had to make any payments on these guarantees, according to Ms. Kress. It also has agreements with neoclouds worth up to $32 billion.

Nvidia is liable for up to $118 billion (about €106 billion) on behalf of partners, including up to $105 billion for SB Energy’s campus in Ohio, which is to host Nvidia infrastructure exclusively for OpenAI. So far, Nvidia has not had to make any payments on these guarantees, according to Ms. Kress. It also has agreements with neoclouds worth up to $32 billion. Longer payment terms: Accounts receivable rose to $81 billion. Customers now pay after 64 days on average, up from 60, partly because of extended payment terms for some large customers.

Accounts receivable rose to $81 billion. Customers now pay after 64 days on average, up from 60, partly because of extended payment terms for some large customers. Write-downs: Nvidia recorded a $1.8 billion impairment on its non-marketable equity investments.

The Crisis Is Not Over

The strong numbers cannot hide the open issues. Nvidia’s outlook assumes no revenue at all from data center chips in China. The company also says it will no longer sell chips to customers that rent more than half of their GPUs to Chinese companies, a response to the new U.S. export rule. UBS analysts had warned before the results that stricter controls in Asia could cost up to about 10 percent of revenue in a worst case.

The leadership question also remains open. Mr. Huang said on Tuesday that he would be “honored” to return as chief executive, but first he must testify before Congress. According to Yahoo Finance, the board does not want to bring him back. “Clearly Jensen wants to come back as CEO, and the statement moves the fight from a petition to the board,” said Dan Ives of Yorkville.

Observers are also critical of Nvidia’s role as a financier of the A.I. industry, which the C.F.O. commentary now lays out in black and white. According to Michael Cembalest of JPMorgan, Nvidia’s promised payments and guarantees nearly doubled in a single quarter. Dan Niles of Niles Investment Management expects Ms. Kress to scale back these financing deals, which would hit neoclouds such as CoreWeave in particular. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon had already downgraded the stock to “market perform” before the results and halved his price target from $400 to $200. He prefers to watch from the sidelines.