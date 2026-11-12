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Nvidia is losing its loudest lobbyist along with its chief executive, and that could prove more costly than any stock slump.

Following Jensen Huang’s resignation, chief financial officer Colette Kress is running the chipmaker for now. The board has promised that operations, customer commitments and the product roadmap will continue without interruption. Yet over the past few years, Huang took Nvidia far beyond the chip business: He made open A.I. models part of the company’s strategy, poured tens of billions into its own customers and fought export restrictions in Washington. Many of those positions were tied to him personally. Here is what could change.

Open Weights: The Most Important Champion Is Gone

No tech chief has pushed for open A.I. models as loudly as Huang. By its own count, Nvidia has published more than 500 models and 250 data sets on Hugging Face, including the Nemotron family for agentic A.I., and plans to invest $26 billion in open models over five years. Then there is the acquisition of Hugging Face for $12.9 billion (about €11.6 billion), which is still under regulatory review and is expected to close next year.

When Anthropic and OpenAI reportedly urged the U.S. government to ban Chinese open-weight models, Huang organized an open letter in defense of open weights, signed by Microsoft, Meta, IBM and Palantir, among others. His arguments: According to Huang, about 70 percent of processed tokens now run on open models, and 80 percent of U.S. start-ups use Chinese open models.

The open-source community is worried accordingly. “Jensen no longer being CEO would be very very bad for the open model cause in the US,” the A.I. researcher Nathan Lambert wrote on X. Where Kress stands on Hugging Face and open models is unclear, TechCrunch reports. Hugging Face’s chief executive, Clément Delangue, said the company would keep fighting for open source whatever happens.

Risky Investments: Bets on Its Own Customers

Under Huang, Nvidia became one of the world’s biggest tech investors. The most important positions:

OpenAI: The announced investment of up to $100 billion ultimately became $30 billion in the latest funding round.

The announced investment of up to $100 billion ultimately became $30 billion in the latest funding round. Anthropic: Nvidia has pledged up to $10 billion, and the company goes public next week.

Nvidia has pledged up to $10 billion, and the company goes public next week. Intel: The value of the stake has fallen from about $30 billion to about $13 billion.

The value of the stake has fallen from about $30 billion to about $13 billion. CoreWeave: The stake in the cloud provider is worth only about $2.7 billion instead of $4.7 billion, and the Nokia stake about $1.4 billion instead of $2.2 billion.

The stake in the cloud provider is worth only about $2.7 billion instead of $4.7 billion, and the Nokia stake about $1.4 billion instead of $2.2 billion. Meta: Most recently, Nvidia put $3 billion into Meta’s share sale.

Most recently, Nvidia put $3 billion into Meta’s share sale. Europe: Nvidia has deployed about $10 billion in the region within a year, accounting for roughly a tenth of start-up investment, from Mistral to Lovable to Neura Robotics.

Huang always defended the stakes as strategic: They are meant to broaden Nvidia’s ecosystem, and each one is judged on its own commercial merits. Kress backed the deals as C.F.O. Now, however, she alone decides whether Nvidia keeps writing checks at this pace.

Circular Deals: A $530 Billion Web

Even more delicate are the so-called circular deals, in which Nvidia finances customers who use the money to buy Nvidia chips. Yahoo Finance has tallied commitments and guarantees of about $530 billion (about €476 billion) from the latest quarterly filing. They include:

OpenAI guarantee: Nvidia is guaranteeing up to $105 billion in lease obligations for an OpenAI data center in Ohio. It pays only if OpenAI defaults.

Nvidia is guaranteeing up to $105 billion in lease obligations for an OpenAI data center in Ohio. It pays only if OpenAI defaults. Renting back compute: Nvidia expects to pay about $65 billion to cloud providers such as CoreWeave to rent back their capacity.

Nvidia expects to pay about $65 billion to cloud providers such as CoreWeave to rent back their capacity. Wall Street financing: Together with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR, Nvidia aims to mobilize more than $500 billion in third-party capital for A.I. data centers, partly backstopping the residual value of the GPUs.

Huang always rejected the charge of circular financing and pitched computing power as an investable infrastructure asset: “In AI, compute is revenue.” Markets have since grown more skeptical. Nvidia’s receivables recently climbed to $63 billion, and customers now take an average of 60 days instead of 45 to pay their bills. The departure raises questions about “a lot of these circular relationships,” said Liz Thomas, chief market strategist at SoFi.

China: The Fight Against Export Controls

For more than a year, Huang lobbied in Washington and in public for Nvidia to be allowed to sell its H200 chips in China again. His argument: Spreading American technology matters more than the security risks, and export restrictions mainly cost U.S. companies a huge market. U.S. export policy has “already largely backfired,” he said, adding that Nvidia’s share of China’s market for A.I. accelerators had fallen to zero. He partly succeeded: The U.S. government approved about ten Chinese companies to buy H200 chips, though it takes 25 percent of the proceeds.

This is precisely where the scandal weighs most heavily. Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese agent at an Nvidia customer under investigation for chip smuggling, hands supporters of strict export controls a new argument. A successor lobbying for business in China with the same vehemence is considered unlikely.

A.I. Doomers, Regulation and the “Tool” Narrative

Huang was also the most prominent opponent of the A.I. doomers. “Don’t for one second think you’re doing society a favor just because you’re sounding the alarm,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. While Anthropic and OpenAI have edged their models toward the language of consciousness, Huang described A.I. as an engineered system that can be controlled like any other product. He called the agent hack at Hugging Face “just software.” Instead of new laws, he relied on industry self-regulation and rallied more than 100 companies behind Nvidia’s Open Agent Safety Platform. On energy, too, he spoke bluntly: Because of A.I., he said, the world will use “a lot more fossil fuel” in the coming years.

Who takes over this role is unclear. Microsoft’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, is seen as the closest voice, though he does not organize industry alliances the way Huang did.

What Remains Without Huang

That Nvidia will now fundamentally reinvent itself is by no means a given. Many of Huang’s positions follow a business logic that holds regardless of who is in charge. Open models are also a business model for Nvidia: Because major customers such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and OpenAI are building their own chips, Nvidia needs a broad ecosystem of developers who train and run models on Nvidia hardware. The Hugging Face purchase is contractually agreed, the investments in OpenAI and Anthropic have been made, and the guarantees cannot simply be withdrawn. With about $99 billion in cash and securities, Nvidia also has a hefty cushion.

At the same time, competitive pressure is growing. AMD is pursuing a similar ecosystem strategy with stakes of its own, such as its acquisition of World Labs, Broadcom builds custom chips for Google and OpenAI, and on the stock market Broadcom and AMD have recently held up far better than Nvidia. A first signal of whether Kress will continue Huang’s course should come next Tuesday, when Nvidia reports quarterly earnings.

Apple shows that a company can survive the loss of its defining figure. The circumstances were entirely different, the death of Steve Jobs in 2011 was a tragedy, and back then, too, the company was considered inseparable from its founder. Under Tim Cook, however, Apple went on to grow all the more: Its market value stood at about $350 billion at the time, in 2018 Apple became the first U.S. company to cross $1 trillion, and in 2022 it briefly reached $3 trillion.