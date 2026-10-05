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Wall Street may soon never sleep, at least on the blockchain: OKXICE, the joint venture between the crypto exchange OKX and NYSE operator Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), plans to launch a trading venue for tokenized U.S. stocks. The joint venture has filed a notice to that effect with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trading is set to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

From Nvidia to SpaceX

The venue plans to offer about 60 tokenized U.S. stocks, including heavyweights such as Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, JPMorgan Chase and Walmart. Crypto-adjacent names such as Coinbase, Robinhood and Circle are on the list, as is the newly listed space company SpaceX. The companies concerned have 30 days to object. According to the notice, the A.I. chipmaker Cerebras has already done so.

The key facts about the venue:

Blockchain: Trading takes place on X Layer, OKX’s layer-2 network, through permissioned liquidity pools based on Uniswap v4.

Trading takes place on X Layer, OKX’s layer-2 network, through permissioned liquidity pools based on Uniswap v4. Payment: The stock tokens trade directly against the stablecoins USDC, USDG or USDT and settle instantly on-chain.

The stock tokens trade directly against the stablecoins USDC, USDG or USDT and settle instantly on-chain. Custody: Users hold their tokens in their own wallets, while the underlying shares are held one-for-one by tokenization providers.

Users hold their tokens in their own wallets, while the underlying shares are held one-for-one by tokenization providers. Access: Anyone who wants to trade must verify their identity through OKX and receives a nontransferable token as a digital access credential.

“This is a landmark step toward a truly global, 24/7 Wall Street,” said Andrew Cuomo, a former governor of New York and co-chair of OKXICE. Star Xu, the founder and chief executive of OKX, emphasized shareholder rights: “The future of markets is real ownership, onchain. Full shareholder rights are what make that possible.”

Looking Back: The SEC Opens the Door

The move was made possible by an SEC decision in mid-September. The agency under Paul Atkins issued a five-year “innovation exemption” that lets so-called tokenized securities venues trade tokenized U.S. stocks without registering as exchanges. The conditions are strict, however:

Caps: Each venue may list no more than 75 large U.S. stocks, and trading volume is capped at 0.25 percent of each stock’s average daily volume.

Each venue may list no more than 75 large U.S. stocks, and trading volume is capped at 0.25 percent of each stock’s average daily volume. Real shares: The tokens must carry the same rights as the underlying stock, including dividends, voting rights and claims in a liquidation.

The tokens must carry the same rights as the underlying stock, including dividends, voting rights and claims in a liquidation. No leverage: Margin trading and initial public offerings through the venues are prohibited.

Margin trading and initial public offerings through the venues are prohibited. Linked halts: If a stock is halted on its primary exchange, token trading must stop immediately as well.

For ICE, the joint venture is the next step in a clear strategy. The NYSE operator took a stake in OKX in March, at a valuation of $25 billion, and announced plans to give OKX’s roughly 120 million users access to tokenized NYSE stocks.

Criticism: Two Rulebooks for the Same Stock

Not everyone shares the enthusiasm. SIFMA, the trade group for U.S. securities firms, warns that the exemption could allow multiple tokenized versions of the same stock to trade in parallel, “lightly regulated markets,” which could confuse and harm investors, its chief executive, Kenneth Bentsen, said in a statement. The group also fears fragmented prices and liquidity problems and is calling for formal rulemaking instead of interim measures. The advocacy group Better Markets is even blunter: “The SEC has essentially created two regulatory regimes for stock trading,” said Benjamin Schiffrin, its director of securities policy.

The Race for the Stock Token

OKXICE is not alone in its plans. The crypto exchange Bullish acquired the transfer agent Equiniti for $4.2 billion to position itself in tokenized stocks. Robinhood, Kraken with its xStocks and Ondo Finance already offer stock tokens outside the United States, but these mainly track price movements without full shareholder rights. To serve the U.S. market, they will first have to adapt their products to the new rules.