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Apple wanted to take OpenAI to court as a data thief. Now OpenAI has turned the tables: On Friday, the ChatGPT maker filed counterclaims against Apple in federal court in San Jose, Calif. In them, OpenAI accuses the iPhone maker of stealing trade secrets itself, pressuring shared suppliers and using a carefully built trap to keep its employees from leaving for competitors. OpenAI’s hardware chief, Tang Tan, and the engineer Chang Liu, both of whom Apple had sued, joined the counterclaims.

A Hotel You Can Never Leave

The first sentence of the 81-page filing sets the tone. Apple set quite a trap for its employees, OpenAI’s lawyers write, comparing the company to the hotel in the Eagles song “Hotel California,” which no one ever manages to leave. The accusation: Apple encourages employees to store work files in their personal iCloud accounts and to conduct business through their personal iMessage accounts. Because that data syncs across all their devices, virtually anyone who leaves Apple has confidential material somewhere. That lets Apple claim theft at any time, “whenever Apple sees an opportunity to slow down a potential competitor.”

The reason for the lawsuit against OpenAI is obvious, the filing says: 400 Apple employees have left for OpenAI so far, and Apple wants “to scare the next 400 away.”

The Case of ‘Employee X’

OpenAI’s most serious accusation centers on a man identified in the filing only as “Employee X.” He had worked at Apple for many years in hardware development and quality inspection, joined OpenAI’s hardware team in East Asia in December 2025 and said during his interviews that he was sick of Apple. At OpenAI, he worked on cameras, enclosures, finishing and manufacturing quality and, according to the filing, became familiar with the technical details of many unreleased OpenAI devices.

According to OpenAI, he spent months sending confidential documents to personal accounts and phone numbers, including a 76-page supplier inspection procedure, scan data and inspection records. He allegedly sent six more archives the day before he left in June. He told OpenAI he was returning to China to care for his family. Instead, he went back to Apple, where, at Apple’s request, he allegedly presented OpenAI’s roadmap to senior Asia-Pacific operations managers in July. OpenAI says Apple responded to its cease-and-desist letter in October with a “bad-faith shell game” and has refused to share any information about the man.

Pressure on Shared Suppliers

OpenAI also takes aim at Apple’s supply chain managers. Many components can be made by only one or two specialized companies, and most of them also work for Apple. Apple managers allegedly demanded that these suppliers identify the workers assigned to OpenAI projects and pressured them not to provide capacity to OpenAI. One manufacturer stopped doing OpenAI’s work as a result, OpenAI says, and another moved OpenAI’s orders to a night shift at its anodizing facility after Apple objected to the two companies’ parts being produced at the same time.

In all, the counterclaims include 12 causes of action, among them trade secret misappropriation under federal law, interference with supplier contracts and unfair competition. Mr. Liu also accuses Apple of invading his privacy by imaging his returned MacBook and reviewing his personal messages. Mr. Tan wants parts of Apple’s employee confidentiality agreement declared void, because California largely bans noncompete restrictions. OpenAI is seeking damages, injunctions and a jury trial.

The Backstory: Apple’s Lawsuit in July

The fight began in July, when Apple sued OpenAI, its hardware company io Products, Mr. Tan and Mr. Liu. Mr. Tan spent 24 years at Apple, most recently as vice president of product design for the iPhone and Apple Watch, and is now OpenAI’s chief hardware officer. Mr. Liu worked at Apple for eight years as an electrical engineer and joined OpenAI in January. Apple’s accusations:

Mr. Liu: He allegedly kept his work laptop, exploited a security bug to access Apple’s shared network folders and downloaded dozens of confidential hardware files, commenting “LOL.”

He allegedly kept his work laptop, exploited a security bug to access Apple’s shared network folders and downloaded dozens of confidential hardware files, commenting “LOL.” Mr. Tan: He allegedly asked job candidates who still worked at Apple to bring “actual parts” to their interviews for “show and tell” and asked about unannounced Apple products.

He allegedly asked job candidates who still worked at Apple to bring “actual parts” to their interviews for “show and tell” and asked about unannounced Apple products. OpenAI: The company allegedly got an Apple partner to use a secret Apple metal-finishing technique for OpenAI, leading the partner to believe Apple had approved.

Apple called it “the tip of the iceberg.” OpenAI denied the accusations and moved to dismiss the case. In mid-October, Judge Edward Davila signaled that he was highly likely to grant Apple’s request for a preliminary injunction. OpenAI then agreed not to use the information Apple says was taken and must forensically image the devices of 14 employees. The same day, OpenAI first raised the case of Employee X in court. With its counterclaims, OpenAI has now also withdrawn its motion to dismiss and formally denied Apple’s accusations.

From Partners to Rivals

Not long ago, Apple and OpenAI were partners. In June 2024, Apple brought ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence. In January 2026, Apple chose Google’s Gemini to power the new Siri, and by May, OpenAI was already weighing legal action against Apple because the ChatGPT integration had fallen far short of expectations. In an ironic twist, Elon Musk’s xAI sued both companies in 2025, accusing them of colluding against competitors.

The real conflict is about hardware. In 2025, OpenAI bought io, the company of Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive, for about $6.4 billion and has been building its own devices ever since, starting with a smart speaker that will cost more than $300, according to Bloomberg. That puts OpenAI up against Apple, but also against Amazon’s Echo devices, Google’s Nest and Meta’s AI glasses. To build its devices, OpenAI needs the same suppliers in Asia and the same engineers that Apple relies on.

Apple Sees a Distraction

Apple dismisses the accusations. According to CBS, the company called the counterclaims a transparent attempt to distract from the substance of its lawsuit. Back in October, Apple said it had found no evidence of confidential OpenAI information inside the company. Apple also rejected the 400-employee argument in court: OpenAI does not have 400 bad apples, but a few, and knows exactly who they are, Apple’s lawyer John Desmarais said at the October hearing. The trial is scheduled to begin in July 2027.