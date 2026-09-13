OpenAI Delays IPO to 2027

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AI developer OpenAI will not be going public this year. CEO Sam Altman stated that an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026 would be ill-advised given the current debates surrounding artificial intelligence safety. An IPO is now expected for 2027 at the earliest. At the same time, a planned mega-IPO by competitor Anthropic could make future capital raising significantly more difficult for OpenAI.

Safety concerns halt IPO plans for 2026

Although OpenAI had already confidentially filed for an IPO and, according to New York Times reports, originally targeted the third or fourth quarter of 2026, Altman has now ruled out a market debut this year. Speaking to Fortune magazine, he emphasized: “Given everything happening with safety, right now would be an ill-advised moment to go public.”

The company intends to take this step only when both the business and society are ready for the technology. Altman pointed to the necessity of focusing on the safety and alignment of the models, as well as strengthening cooperation between industry and governments.

These statements come at a time when calls to slow down the rapid AI race are growing louder. Following incidents such as the hack involving OpenAI and HuggingFace, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei also recently publicly called for a slowdown—a position that Altman and Elon Musk agreed with. Additionally, the general volatility of tech stocks and internal financial challenges at OpenAI had already created a tendency toward 2027.

Anthropic plans historic IPO

While OpenAI pauses and shifts its focus to safety issues, its fiercest competitor, Anthropic, is apparently aggressively pushing forward with its own IPO plans. Parallel to OpenAI’s withdrawal, Anthropic is targeting an unprecedented public offering: the company plans to raise $100 billion at a gigantic valuation of $2 trillion.

This development could have far-reaching consequences for OpenAI. Analysts and market observers point out that such a massive extraction of capital by Anthropic could dry up the market. If Anthropic successfully ties up such a massive sum in the capital market, there might simply not be much investor capital left over for a later OpenAI IPO in 2027.