Sam Altman

OpenAI Delays IPO to 2027

Avatar, Avatar
Sam Altman of OpenAI. © WEF / Trending Topics
Sam Altman of OpenAI. © WEF / Trending Topics

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

AI developer OpenAI will not be going public this year. CEO Sam Altman stated that an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026 would be ill-advised given the current debates surrounding artificial intelligence safety. An IPO is now expected for 2027 at the earliest. At the same time, a planned mega-IPO by competitor Anthropic could make future capital raising significantly more difficult for OpenAI.

Safety concerns halt IPO plans for 2026

Although OpenAI had already confidentially filed for an IPO and, according to New York Times reports, originally targeted the third or fourth quarter of 2026, Altman has now ruled out a market debut this year. Speaking to Fortune magazine, he emphasized: “Given everything happening with safety, right now would be an ill-advised moment to go public.”
The company intends to take this step only when both the business and society are ready for the technology. Altman pointed to the necessity of focusing on the safety and alignment of the models, as well as strengthening cooperation between industry and governments.

These statements come at a time when calls to slow down the rapid AI race are growing louder. Following incidents such as the hack involving OpenAI and HuggingFace, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei also recently publicly called for a slowdown—a position that Altman and Elon Musk agreed with. Additionally, the general volatility of tech stocks and internal financial challenges at OpenAI had already created a tendency toward 2027.

Anthropic plans historic IPO

While OpenAI pauses and shifts its focus to safety issues, its fiercest competitor, Anthropic, is apparently aggressively pushing forward with its own IPO plans. Parallel to OpenAI’s withdrawal, Anthropic is targeting an unprecedented public offering: the company plans to raise $100 billion at a gigantic valuation of $2 trillion.

This development could have far-reaching consequences for OpenAI. Analysts and market observers point out that such a massive extraction of capital by Anthropic could dry up the market. If Anthropic successfully ties up such a massive sum in the capital market, there might simply not be much investor capital left over for a later OpenAI IPO in 2027.

Rank My Startup: Erobere die Liga der Top Founder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading

Newsletter

Founders Dispatch

Zwei Mal pro Woche kostenlos in die Inbox: die wichtigsten Startups, Deals und Tech-Entwicklungen aus Europa, handgeschrieben von der Redaktion.

Jederzeit abbestellbar. Mehr über den Newsletter