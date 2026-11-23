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Eleven days is all it takes to rehabilitate a C.E.O. in the United States when trillions of dollars depend on him.

Jensen Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia, as Trending Topics reported. He had resigned after reports of several extramarital affairs, including one with a woman U.S. authorities suspect of spying for China. At any other company, that would have ended a career. At Nvidia, it was an episode that lasted less than two weeks. The board, which had ruled out his return just last week, unanimously reinstated him after senior U.S. government officials gave the green light. The investigation into whether Mr. Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence service is still underway. Apparently, no one wanted to wait for its outcome.

The Market Has Spoken

The stock prices show why. The news broke at 8:55 a.m. Eastern, and within four minutes, Nvidia shares jumped from about $136 to $160 in premarket trading. By late morning in New York, the stock was trading about a third above Friday’s close. That more than makes up for all of last week’s losses in a single day. And Nvidia is pulling the whole sector along with it:

Stock Before the News From the News Total Today Nvidia +8.3% +23.2% +33.5% CoreWeave +6.0% +16.6% +23.6% SK Hynix +7.4% +12.4% +20.7% Micron +4.9% +12.6% +18.1% Arm +8.4% +7.3% +16.4% TSMC +5.5% +9.3% +15.3% Applied Materials +6.2% +6.8% +13.4% Oracle +4.5% +7.8% +12.6% Intel +5.4% +6.0% +11.8% Palantir +4.3% +5.4% +10.0% ASML +5.7% +3.6% +9.4% Qualcomm +3.8% +4.9% +8.9% AMD +4.4% +2.8% +7.3% Alphabet +4.7% +1.5% +6.3% Meta +3.2% +2.4% +5.6% Amazon +2.7% +1.3% +4.0% Microsoft +2.6% +0.2% +2.9% Apple +1.0% +0.9% +2.0% Broadcom +4.3% -3.3% +0.9% Anthropic -0.7% -0.8% -1.5%

The table tells a clear story. The biggest winners are the companies directly tied to Nvidia: the memory makers SK Hynix and Micron, the contract chipmaker TSMC, the chip designer Arm and the neocloud provider CoreWeave. The news about Mr. Huang alone lifted them by 7 to 17 percent. Nasdaq 100 futures rose another 4 percent on the news. A single man brought back hundreds of billions of dollars in market value on a Monday morning.

The A.I. Trade Is Systemically Important

That is the heart of the matter: Nvidia is no longer a normal company but the axis around which the A.I. trade revolves. In short, Nvidia is the A.I. market. And the U.S. economy depends on that trade. The construction of data centers accounts for a large share of growth, and investor Reid Hoffman recently went so far as to say that the build-out of A.I. infrastructure is “the only reason we’re not in a recession.” Byron Gangnes, an economist at the University of Hawaii, estimates that between half a percentage point and just over one percentage point of growth is attributable to A.I., mainly through rising stock prices and investor spending.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang presents the Rubin platform. © Nvidia

So when Nvidia’s stock falls, it is not just a share price that falls, but a pillar of the U.S. economy. That is exactly what happened last week: The Nasdaq wiped out its entire gain for the year, and the S&P 500 and the Dow slid into a correction. With Mr. Huang’s resignation, the question suddenly arose whether the A.I. boom could continue without its public face. Apparently, no one wanted to have to answer that question, neither in Washington nor in Silicon Valley.

President Trump had already made his position clear a week ago. He “would not mind” Mr. Huang’s return, he said, adding that Mr. Huang had “learned a big lesson.” As for the alleged spy, Mr. Trump said: “I don’t know that she’s a Chinese spy.” A petition calling for Mr. Huang’s return gathered about 170,000 signatures, and Elon Musk backed it. The message is unmistakable: What counts is the stock price, whatever it takes.

Who Still Wants Answers

The comeback is not going unchallenged, however. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had recently called for an outside C.E.O. and a fundamental change of culture at Nvidia. Representative Brian Mast, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the American people needed answers about Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role. Mr. Huang is set to testify behind closed doors before three House committees next week. Lawmakers want to know how Chinese actors were able to obtain Nvidia’s most advanced chips.

Nvidia itself points to new controls: A committee for national security and export controls will oversee compliance with trade rules, and the company is searching for a chief compliance officer. According to Nvidia, the independent investigation into Mr. Huang will be carried through to its conclusion, and Mr. Huang has pledged to cooperate fully. The United States has also already tightened export controls: Data centers worldwide now need a license to provide computing power to Chinese companies.