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Apparently, there is quite a lot of money to be made with payment reminders written by A.I.

London-based private equity firm Pollen Street is selling its entire stake in PAIR Finance held by its Fund IV, according to a press release. The buyer is a fund led by U.S. private markets firm HarbourVest Partners. The deal values the Berlin-based digital debt collection fintech at about half a billion euros, Handelsblatt reports. Closing is expected in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Pollen Street Stays On Board

This is only partly a classic exit. The new vehicle is a so-called continuation fund that will still be managed by Pollen Street. Such structures allow private equity firms to hold on to particularly strong portfolio companies for longer while paying out investors in the old fund. Several other global investors are joining HarbourVest in the transaction. Founder and C.E.O. Stephan Stricker and the management team are reinvesting in the new vehicle.

The one truly exiting is Berlin-based company builder finleap, an early backer of PAIR Finance. “Ten years ago, we bet on a bold idea. Today, it is the strongest asset in our portfolio, and this exit is a great success for us,” said finleap founder Ramin Niroumand. Pollen Street had invested in PAIR Finance in October 2022.

A €100 Million Bond for Acquisitions

Alongside the change in ownership, PAIR Finance has placed its first bond: a five-year senior secured bond of €100 million on the Nordic capital market. According to the company, it was significantly oversubscribed. HarbourVest is also providing additional capital to help PAIR Finance grow through acquisitions. So far, the company has grown organically.

“With HarbourVest on board, we have the capital and the backing to grow through M&A and enter new markets,” Mr. Stricker said. The goal, he added, is “a global company that reaches far beyond Europe.”

More Than €100 Million in Revenue

Founded in Berlin in 2016, PAIR Finance collects unpaid invoices on behalf of businesses. The platform relies on in-house A.I. built around reinforcement learning and complemented by its own collection L.L.M. This is combined with behavioral science research to keep the relationship between companies and their customers intact despite the dunning process. According to the company, the A.I. resolves more than 70 percent of cases without human intervention.

Since Pollen Street came on board, PAIR Finance has grown from a predominantly German business into a platform active in 13 European markets, most recently Norway. The number of business customers has doubled to more than 600. For 2026, the company expects about 4.5 million collection cases and to pass the €100 million revenue mark for the first time. PAIR Finance employs more than 280 people, with offices including Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Warsaw, Zurich and Vienna.

Competition From Start-Ups and Incumbents

PAIR Finance is not alone in digital debt collection. In Germany, collectAI from the Otto Group, Coeo and troy also take tech-driven approaches, as do InDebted in Britain and Collectia in Scandinavia. They are joined by established collection giants such as Intrum and, in Austria, KSV1870.