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On Monday, the thing that got shaken was the internet: Four words and a 25-second teaser were all the official 007 account on X needed. “Robert Pattinson is James Bond,” it said, and within a few hours the post had more than 900,000 likes, over 200,000 reposts and about 26 million views. We have summarized here who Mr. Pattinson is and who else was in the running. Now the question occupying X, Threads and even LinkedIn is: Is he the right man for the job?

Bruce Wayne Now Wears a Tuxedo

The most shared joke of the day practically wrote itself. According to Amazon MGM, Mr. Pattinson is currently in the middle of shooting “The Batman Part II,” so film accounts like DiscussingFilm and FlixCenter announced in almost identical words that he is now officially both Batman and James Bond. At DiscussingFilm alone, the observation collected more than 150,000 likes. Fan accounts posted matching clips, and others put images from 2005, when Mr. Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter,” next to the new 007.

A particularly popular share is a scene from Christopher Nolan’s spy thriller “Tenet.” For many fans, it was proof long before the announcement that Mr. Pattinson could play Bond. One archive account wrote that it had been dreaming of Mr. Pattinson as 007 ever since that scene. The film site Collider agrees, pointing to “the calculated skills of Tenet’s Neil” and “the combat prowess of The Batman’s Bruce Wayne” as proof that Mr. Pattinson has long since shown the key Bond qualities.

Bets, Polls and Amazon Executives

The news did not come entirely out of the blue. Over the weekend, the prediction market Kalshi put Mr. Pattinson’s chances of landing the role at 52 percent, after reports had named him as Amazon’s favorite. According to The Associated Press, he was among the few finalists who did a screen test.

At Amazon itself, the celebration is very public. Andy Jassy, the company’s chief executive, praised Mr. Pattinson on Threads as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, called it a big news day for Amazon on LinkedIn and promised that much more was to come. It is the first Bond since Amazon took over creative control of the franchise.

On LinkedIn, Bond has meanwhile launched a career of his own: as a poll topic. Sales managers and marketers are using the news for polls, some even as an icebreaker for the Monday team meeting. The question is whether the pick was right or whether one of the other finalists, such as Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden or Callum Turner, deserved the license to kill.

Too Much Baggage for 007?

The internet is not entirely of one mind, though. On Threads, a widely shared post criticized the choice as unimaginative: Hollywood apparently lets the same handful of stars play every iconic character, and Bond should be a blank slate defined by the role. Mr. Pattinson, by contrast, brings a decade of audience expectations with him. Others noted wryly that he could just as easily have been announced as the next Bond villain and no one would have batted an eye. On X, film fans are asking whether he really was the most deserving of all the candidates.

His defenders counter that Mr. Pattinson has reinvented himself like few other actors of his generation, from “Twilight” vampire to art-house roles to Batman. The producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman cite precisely this versatility as the reason for their choice.

Which Bond Will He Be?

One Threads post summed up the debate: Sean Connery was the original Bond, George Lazenby the one-and-done Bond, Roger Moore the cheesy one, Timothy Dalton the edgy one, Pierce Brosnan the most handsome and Daniel Craig the fittest. Which label Mr. Pattinson gets will become clear at the earliest when the director Denis Villeneuve brings the film to theaters, based on a script by Steven Knight, the creator of “Peaky Blinders.” There is no release date yet. Until then, the internet has plenty of material for memes.