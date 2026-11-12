Pedalia: A Vienna Founder Builds an Online Marketplace Just for Bicycles

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Ali Kazemi is building an online platform and doing the most analog marketing imaginable for it: Every week he walks into bike shops in and around Vienna in person to win dealers over to Pedalia. Pedalia is a marketplace that carries nothing but bicycles, new and used, from private sellers and specialist retailers. He wants to make money with subscriptions for dealers, and there is no commission on sales.

One Bike Among Millions of Listings

Mr. Kazemi explains the idea in one sentence: “On the big classifieds portals, a bicycle is one listing among millions.” Anyone looking for a bike wants to filter precisely and also see the offers of dealers nearby, he says. According to Pedalia’s help page, buyers can search by price, bike type, condition, brand and drive type, among other things, as well as by whether a bike is offered privately or commercially.

Legally, Pedalia is a sole proprietorship that was entered in Austria’s company register this year in Vienna’s Landstrasse district. Mr. Kazemi is the owner. Pedalia does not sell the bikes itself: Purchases are made directly from the sellers, and payment, handover and shipping are arranged between the two sides.

Free for Private Sellers, a Subscription for Dealers

The business model is simple. Private individuals list for free but may offer no more than three bikes at a time. Bike shops pay a monthly subscription and in return can list an unlimited number of bikes, including leftover stock.

Offer Price Scope Private listings free up to 3 active listings, each online for 60 days Shop subscription, first 12 months €15 a month unlimited listings, no commission Shop subscription, afterward €59 a month unlimited listings, no commission Pedalia Plus (optional) €30 a month extra automatic synchronization with inventory

All prices are exclusive of value-added tax. For the automatic inventory sync, a one-time setup fee of up to €290 can apply depending on the source, for instance when Pedalia scans a shop’s website or connects a point-of-sale system.

Before a shop goes online, Pedalia checks it by hand, which usually takes one to two days. Required are the company name, the tax identification number, a phone number, an address and a payment method. Nothing is charged until the shop is approved. Shops that were invited by Pedalia find a prepared profile: Pedalia creates listings in advance from the shop’s website or an inventory list. They become visible only once the shop has checked and published them itself.

No “Or Best Offer,” No Invented Discounts

Pedalia is strikingly strict about prices. The price field must contain the full final price. “Or best offer,” “price on request,” leasing rates or placeholders like €1 are not allowed. Only shops may advertise discounts, and the platform calculates the comparison price itself: It is the lowest price the listing had in the 30 days before. A promotion must be at least 10 percent below that and ends automatically after 14 days at the latest. Struck-through prices or percentage claims in the text or in photos are off limits.

When it comes to location, Pedalia protects private sellers. The map never shows the exact point, and the position is rounded to a grid of about one kilometer. Shops, by contrast, are shown with their exact address.

The Chicken-and-Egg Problem

A marketplace lives on supply and demand being there at the same time, and that is exactly what Pedalia still has to prove. How many bikes, shops and users the platform has is stated nowhere on the website. Mr. Kazemi says he will share figures only on request.

Then there is what Pedalia does not offer. The platform does not process payments, has no buyer protection and checks neither frame numbers nor ownership, which, according to its own help page, remains the buyers’ responsibility. In private sales, moreover, neither a right of withdrawal nor a statutory warranty applies. Reports of bikes suspected to be stolen are handled with priority, and a human decides on every report.

The Competition

The top dog is willhaben. Austria’s largest classifieds marketplace was reportedly valued at about €500 million in a deal and is, for most people, the first stop for a used bike. Buycycle, of Munich, for example, specializes in bicycles and, unlike Pedalia, also handles payment and shipping. And Refurbed, of Vienna, sells refurbished bikes and e-bikes. Mr. Kazemi’s answer to that, for now, is the walk to the next bike shop.