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Profitable first, investors second: The Barcelona start-up Permut spent a year winning 80 customers and turning a profit without outside money, and it has now raised €3 million in a seed round. Next Tier Ventures led the round, with participation from Masia, Decelera, Secways, Cleo Capital, the family office Badebles and several angel investors. Among them are Ben Lang, an early member of the AI coding tool Cursor, and Kirill Tarnopolskyi, chief executive and co-founder of the payments provider Solidgate.

Start-up Permut Headquarters Barcelona, Spain Founders Alex Lopera (CEO), Oriol Blanc (CTO) Stage Seed Amount €3 million Lead investor Next Tier Ventures Other investors Masia, Decelera, Secways, Cleo Capital, family office Badebles, angel investors Previous funding none, no outside capital so far Valuation not disclosed

AI Agents on WhatsApp, Instagram and in the Web Shop

Permut builds AI agents that retailers can deploy on their website, in their app, on WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, and by email. The agents answer questions such as which size of a garment to choose or where an order stands, and they carry out tasks directly in the systems retailers already use, in each brand’s tone of voice. According to Permut, they resolve 80 to 85 percent of support enquiries without human involvement, and purchases they assist with are said to have a 60 percent higher conversion rate. The agents also qualify leads and handle marketing automation.

Its customers are mainly fast-growing fashion and e-commerce brands such as Scuffers, Brownie, Tramas+ and Eme Studios, along with the business school Esade, the ski resort Baqueira Beret and the bank CaixaBank. By the end of the year, Permut aims to reach 100 customers and more than €1 million in annual recurring revenue.

“Conversational AI is evolving from a support tool into the primary channel for sales and customer relationships,” said Patricia Pastor, a general partner at Next Tier Ventures. Permut, she added, has the product and leadership to become a European leader in AI agents.

From Fever’s First CTO to His Own Start-up

Permut was founded by Alex Lopera, its chief executive, and Oriol Blanc, its chief technology officer. Mr. Lopera has built several start-ups before, including the peer-to-peer payments app Verse and Mundimodo, a marketplace for used bikes. Mr. Blanc was the first CTO of the events start-up Fever and the first tech lead at the HR software company Factorial, where he managed a team of more than 50 engineers.

Permut plans to use the money to grow its team from nine to 20 people, strengthen its technology and operations and expand into new European markets in 2027, including Britain. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come without external funding, and now we’re ready to pursue new opportunities and take the company to the next stage,” Mr. Lopera said.

Up Against Sierra and Chatarmin

The market for customer-facing AI agents is fiercely contested. The US start-up Sierra, led by Bret Taylor, recently raised $1.75 billion at a $30 billion valuation, and there are also players such as Intercom with its agent Fin, Zendesk and Gorgias, which specializes in online retailers. In Austria, the bootstrapped Viennese start-up Chatarmin focuses on WhatsApp marketing for online shops and already has an in-house AI agent doing the work of 10 employees.