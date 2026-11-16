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Four years, four times the money: The London venture firm Plural has closed its third fund at €1 billion (about $1.1 billion) and wants to help build nothing less than Europe’s first trillion-dollar company.

Its first fund raised €250 million in 2022, its second about €400 million in 2024. Plural now plays in the same league as Balderton, Atomico and Index Ventures, which have also raised billion-dollar funds in recent years. “That takes a trillion-dollar company built here, and we intend to help build it,” the partner Sten Tamkivi told Tech.eu.

Founders Backing Founders

Plural sees itself as a venture firm run by founders for founders. Behind the fund are six equal partners, all of whom have built companies themselves:

Taavet Hinrikus: co-founder of the fintech Wise and Skype’s first employee

co-founder of the fintech Wise and Skype’s first employee Sten Tamkivi: co-founder of Teleport and an early Skype executive

co-founder of Teleport and an early Skype executive Ian Hogarth: co-founder of Songkick and chair of Britain’s AI Security Institute

co-founder of Songkick and chair of Britain’s AI Security Institute Khaled Helioui: former chief executive of the game maker Bigpoint

former chief executive of the game maker Bigpoint Carina Namih: co-founder of the biotech start-up HelixNano

co-founder of the biotech start-up HelixNano Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty: former Uber executive and a partner in Paris since fall 2025

Plural has offices in London, Tallinn and Paris. The partners are among the largest investors in their own funds and put personal money into every deal they lead. Each is expected to make only one to three new investments a year so they can work closely with their companies. Plural does not say who provided the billion. According to Tech.eu, it comes mainly from university endowments and philanthropic foundations, along with funds of funds, insurers, pension funds and family offices in Europe and the United States.

More Money per Moonshot

Two-thirds of the money goes into the third early-stage fund, which will lead seed and Series A rounds. One-third goes into a new “opportunities” fund for select follow-on investments. The number of bets stays roughly the same: The first fund backed 31 companies, and the new one is expected to reach 25 to 35. The reason for the bigger checks: Hardware companies often need “well over $20 million just to build and test the hardware,” Mr. Tamkivi said, while a software seed round gets by on about $1.5 million.

Plural plans to invest in energy, A.I. infrastructure, defense, robotics and health. Its portfolio reads like a list of Europe’s most ambitious deep tech companies:

Defense and space: the drone unicorn Helsing, the missile maker Hypersonica, the space capsule maker The Exploration Company and Estonia’s Frankenburg Technologies

the drone unicorn Helsing, the missile maker Hypersonica, the space capsule maker The Exploration Company and Estonia’s Frankenburg Technologies Energy: the Munich fusion start-up Proxima Fusion, Ore Energy and Rivan

the Munich fusion start-up Proxima Fusion, Ore Energy and Rivan Compute: the British A.I. chipmaker Olix, Oriole Networks and Callosum

the British A.I. chipmaker Olix, Oriole Networks and Callosum Robotics: Monumental, whose bricklaying robots have built 0.5 percent of new homes in the Netherlands this year, according to Plural, as well as Sunrise Robotics and CircuitHub

Portfolio companies have raised more than €3 billion in follow-on funding over the past 12 months. About 10 percent of the portfolio, including Helsing, Proxima Fusion, Olix and Callosum, closed rounds of more than $100 million this year.

Plural is not alone with its billion. The Spanish firm Mundi Ventures is aiming for €750 million for its deep tech fund Kembara, Berlin’s Cherry Ventures launched in 2025 with $500 million and the same goal of a European trillion-dollar company, and the EQT-managed Scaleup Europe Fund has €5.7 billion.

A Few Giants, Many Thirsty

Plural’s billion, however, reflects a trend that could become a problem for Europe’s start-up scene: Money is concentrating in a few large firms. According to a forecast by the data provider PitchBook, reported by Paperjam, capital in European venture funds will shrink from $431 billion last year to $311 billion in 2030. Both the amount of capital raised and the number of venture funds have declined every year since the record year of 2022. The main reason is a lack of exits, which means investors get too little money back to put into new funds.

Plural’s strategy is also a long-haul bet. Hardware moonshots like fusion reactors or space capsules need years and hundreds of millions before they generate revenue; some, according to the partner Khaled Helioui, need to raise “a couple hundred million” just to get started. Plural does not disclose returns to its own investors. How well the approach works will become clear only when companies like Helsing or Proxima Fusion go public or are sold.