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Other 16-year-olds build model rockets. Henrijs Dandzbergs is building real ones: The teenager from Latvia has been admitted to Y Combinator’s fall cohort with his start-up Polemos Industries and is receiving $500,000 for it. That likely makes him the youngest solo founder in the history of the accelerator, whose alumni include Airbnb, Stripe, DoorDash and Reddit, Wired reports.

Missiles Built for Mass Production

Polemos wants to develop a new class of precision-guided missiles that can be made easily and cheaply in large numbers, fired from portable launchers and resist jamming. On its YC profile, the start-up describes an entire strike network: A reconnaissance drone locates a target, the nearest launcher fires, and an A.I.-guided round hits seconds later. The A.I. is meant to steer the round from launch to target and take over in the terminal phase, “where precision is decided.” The stated goal, according to its investor one-pager, is to bring down the “cost per kill.” Mr. Dandzbergs hopes to demonstrate a first prototype by December, when the YC program ends.

“I think missiles are the coolest thing,” Mr. Dandzbergs told Wired. “A lot of people that have found success in engineering early on have had a passion for blowing stuff up.”

From Musk’s School to Silicon Valley

Mr. Dandzbergs was born in Latvia and grew up in places including Indonesia, Australia and Spain. He attended Astra Nova, the school founded by Elon Musk, where he built a bionic arm, model rockets and autonomous drones. He has since dropped out, according to media reports. A hackathon in London paved his way to YC: Together with two developers, he built an A.I. system in under 48 hours that designs circuit boards from text prompts, won, and received an invitation from YC. Because he wanted to apply the technology to defense, the team split up, and Mr. Dandzbergs applied on his own with the missile idea. According to its YC profile, Polemos now has three employees.

He is driven by the war in Ukraine, which he says has forever changed warfare, a personal subject for someone from a country bordering Russia. His YC mentor, the partner Harj Taggar, is impressed. “He’s a pretty exceptional person,” Mr. Taggar said. “I’m still somewhat in disbelief that we’re talking about a 16-year-old.”

The U.N. Is Still Struggling to Rein In Killer Robots

Mr. Dandzbergs is too young to vote, drive or drink, but old enough to develop missiles for the military. Concerns about his age and the ethics of autonomous weapons do not deter him. “I want to be part of it. I want to move with the future of warfare,” he said. “Please don’t say I’m sacrificing my childhood. This is the childhood I dreamed of.”

That future is exactly what many countries want to regulate. At the U.N. weapons convention in Geneva last Saturday, however, they agreed only to work on a possible accord on lethal autonomous weapons systems by 2028, The Associated Press reported. A legally binding treaty, which U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres had called for, is off the table for now. Activists mainly blame Russia and the United States. “States have agreed it is sufficient to just talk about the issue, for the 14th year, while these weapons enable atrocities,” said Max Tegmark, an M.I.T. researcher and founder of the Future of Life Institute.

Up Against Anduril and Helsing

Polemos is not YC’s first missile start-up. In 2024, the accelerator made its first defense bet with Ares Industries, which also wants to build low-cost guided missiles. In the United States, Anduril and established contractors such as Lockheed Martin and RTX are also working on cheaper missiles. In Europe, the Estonian start-up Frankenburg Technologies is developing low-cost interceptor missiles against drones, and the Munich-based defense start-up Helsing builds combat drones and A.I. software for military targeting. Whether a 16-year-old can keep up in this field is something his prototype will first have to show in December.