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Brussels has a soft spot for supply chain A.I. from Vienna: The European Commission has given the Vienna-based scale-up Prewave its first Apply AI Startup Award. Prewave is one of three winners of the prize, which the European AI Office created with the E.U. project AI-BOOST to recognize Europe’s most innovative A.I. start-ups in strategic sectors such as health care, manufacturing, energy and the public sector. Henna Virkkunen, the commission’s executive vice president for tech sovereignty, presented the trophy on Tuesday at the Apply AI Summit in Brussels.

From 24 Nominees to the Final Three

Over the summer, national start-up associations nominated 24 A.I. companies from 16 E.U. countries. Ten of them made the final round, including the Slovak dental A.I. start-up AI Dental, which recently moved its growth hub to Vienna. After an online pitch in October, the jury named Prewave one of the three overall winners. There is no cash involved: The winners receive a trophy, a certificate and a slot on the summit’s main stage.

“Prewave has an outstanding A.I. solution that makes a positive contribution for many European companies,” said Panagiotis Kikiras, deputy head of the unit for A.I. and robotics at the European AI Office and a member of the jury. The co-founder Lisa Smith, who now runs Prewave’s public sector business, accepted the award. “Supply chains have long been a question of sovereignty and resilience as well,” she said.

What Prewave Does

Lisa Smith and Harald Nitschinger founded Prewave in 2017 as a spinoff of the Vienna University of Technology. According to the company, its platform scans data from more than 200 risk categories in over 400 languages and gives corporations early warning of disruptions at suppliers, from strikes and natural disasters to human rights violations. More than 250 companies use the system, including Lufthansa, Ferrari and Toyota. Prewave says it is the only company headquartered in Europe to be rated a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for supply chain risk management.

Since the start of the year, Mr. Nitschinger has run the company as sole chief executive, while Ms. Smith has been building its public sector practice, which aims to help governments and agencies jointly prepare for systemic supply chain risks. In total, the scale-up has raised more than 90 million euros (about $100 million); last year, investors including Volvo and the family office of Rolex’s founder came on board.

Tailwind From Brussels, Headwind From Brussels

The award marks a notable contrast to the summer of 2025. Back then, Prewave had to cut 20 jobs, about 8 percent of its work force. The founders cited changed market conditions as the main reason, after the E.U. significantly watered down its supply chain directive with its omnibus package. Among other things, Prewave’s software helps companies meet exactly those due diligence obligations. Accordingly, Prewave puts sovereignty and resilience front and center in its announcement of the award.

The market remains competitive. Many of the big providers of supply chain risk management, such as Resilinc, Interos and Everstream Analytics, are based in the United States, while in Germany, the Mannheim-based E.S.G. software company Osapiens has become a unicorn.