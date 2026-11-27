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One app for Vienna, one for Munich and a third for the train to Venice: That is supposed to end now.

Vienna-based developer Elija Friedrich-Ulrich is building Publit, a public transport app that works across national borders, according to a press release. “In Vienna you need one app, in Munich the next one, and for the train to Venice a third. I want one to be enough,” says Friedrich-Ulrich, who is developing Publit on his own as an independent project.

From Departure to Getting Off

Publit shows nearby departures, plans routes by bus, tram, subway and train across Europe and guides users through the trip: which line, which platform, when to get off. This also works on the lock screen and on the Apple Watch. The app is available for iPhone and Apple Watch in the App Store, and an Android version can be downloaded from GitHub.

Timetables and real-time data come from Transitous, an open, volunteer-run routing service that combines data from more than 1,000 sources in 49 countries. As a result, Publit works in Munich, Milan or Copenhagen just as it does in Vienna, without users having to download a new app before their trip.

Friedrich-Ulrich also focuses on data minimization: Publit requires no account, shows no ads and collects no usage data. The source code is openly available on GitHub under the AGPL-3.0 license.

1,400 Downloads in a Single Day

Around 2,500 people now use Publit. On a single day, the app was downloaded 1,400 times and at times ranked 19th in the travel charts of the Austrian App Store. A post about Publit on Reddit reached around 120,000 views. Publit thus joins a growing number of apps that individuals now build without a team, a trend Trending Topics has described as The Solopreneur Gold Rush.

Making Money With Tickets

Publit is meant to stay free, and Friedrich-Ulrich wants to make money with tickets. Next, users are set to be able to buy the ticket of the respective transport operator directly for the connection they found. Publit will sell the tickets on behalf of the operators and receive a commission, while fares and prices will continue to be set by the transport companies. This is not live yet; ticket sales are set to start step by step with individual operators.

Users can already store their own tickets, such as Austria’s Klimaticket or Germany’s Deutschlandticket, as a PDF or photo in the app and show them during inspections. According to Friedrich-Ulrich, first conversations with investors are also emerging.

Crowded Tracks

It will not be easy for Publit. In Austria, many people rely on the apps of transport operators such as WienMobil from Wiener Linien or the ÖBB app, and in Germany on DB Navigator. Internationally, Google Maps, Citymapper and Moovit dominate public transport route planning. Publit aims to stand out mainly through its cross-border coverage, its open source approach and its lack of tracking.