Free Tool Strips Apple Intelligence From Macs and Frees Up 12GB

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If you don’t use Apple’s A.I., you no longer have to give it your storage: The free open-source tool RemoveMacAI removes the Apple Intelligence models from Macs running macOS 27, freeing up about 12 gigabytes and in some cases much more. That matters to many users because Apple scrapped the switch in macOS 27 that let them turn off Apple Intelligence entirely.

Turning It Off Is No Longer Enough

In macOS 27, users can disable only individual A.I. features, not Apple Intelligence as a whole. And even those who switch off every feature one by one can’t get rid of the models behind them: They stay on the drive and keep taking up space. According to MacRumors, macOS 27 automatically downloads the multi-gigabyte models, with no way to stop it.

That is where RemoveMacAI comes in. The command-line tool, released on GitHub under the MIT license and requiring a Mac with Apple silicon, works in three steps:

Configuration profile: It uses Apple’s own restriction keys, originally intended for managing company Macs, to disable Apple Intelligence.

It uses Apple’s own restriction keys, originally intended for managing company Macs, to disable Apple Intelligence. Model removal: It deletes the downloaded models through Apple’s own service for managing such model files.

It deletes the downloaded models through Apple’s own service for managing such model files. Download blocking: If the Mac tries to download the models again, the request is redirected to a closed local port, so they don’t immediately come back.

Unlike older tools, RemoveMacAI does this without disabling System Integrity Protection (SIP) or manually deleting files from protected system folders. The command “removemacai revert” undoes all changes, after which macOS downloads the models again as needed.

What Gets Deleted and What Stops Working

According to the developer, the tool removes Apple Intelligence’s foundation models as well as the models for image generation, Genmoji, spatial photos, the Photos Clean Up feature and code completion in Xcode. That takes a long list of features with it:

Siri and text: Siri, including “Hey Siri,” Writing Tools, inline text predictions and smart replies in Mail.

Siri, including “Hey Siri,” Writing Tools, inline text predictions and smart replies in Mail. Summaries: The A.I. summaries in Mail, Messages, Safari, Notes and notifications.

The A.I. summaries in Mail, Messages, Safari, Notes and notifications. Images: Image Playground, Genmoji, spatial photos and removing objects in Photos.

Image Playground, Genmoji, spatial photos and removing objects in Photos. Other services: The ChatGPT extension, Visual Intelligence, natural-language event creation in Calendar, and shortcuts or apps that rely on Apple’s models.

Why the A.I. Eats So Much Storage

Apple Intelligence needs so much space because of Apple’s strategy. To keep data on the device whenever possible, Apple runs many A.I. tasks locally rather than in the cloud. That means the models themselves, which Apple now also opens to app developers, have to live on the Mac, and there isn’t just one: Alongside the language model for Siri, Writing Tools and summaries come separate models for image generation, Genmoji, photo editing, spatial photos and code. According to MacRumors, Apple also distributes the models based on hardware: Macs with an M3 chip or later and at least 12GB of memory get a larger language model than older machines.

Apple itself says the A.I. features require up to 14GB of storage on high-performance Macs and up to 8GB on others. In practice, the picture is sometimes different: Users on Reddit and Hacker News report that Apple Intelligence took up 20GB to more than 30GB on their Macs. Apple has not yet offered an explanation.

At Your Own Risk

The tool is not without drawbacks. MacRumors stresses that anyone using it does so at their own risk. Apple could also remove the configuration keys RemoveMacAI relies on in future updates, which would stop the tool from working. And anyone who actively uses Apple Intelligence loses the very on-device A.I. that Apple promotes as a privacy advantage over cloud services like ChatGPT. For everyone else, especially on Macs with small SSDs, the tool is likely to be a welcome way to reclaim double-digit gigabytes.