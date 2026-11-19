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The soldier fly from Wels wants to land in Oregon: Reploid, a publicly traded Austrian insect farming company, has signed a nonbinding term sheet to acquire the U.S. company Chapul Farms, the company announced. It would pay about $12 million (about 10.8 million euros) for 100 percent of Chapul, using a mix of cash, newly issued Reploid shares and warrants. Reploid has secured 90 days of exclusivity to conduct due diligence.

Deal Details Buyer Reploid Group AG (Wels, Vienna Stock Exchange) Target Chapul Farms (U.S.) Price about $12 million (10.8 million euros) for 100 percent Payment cash, new Reploid shares and warrants Status nonbinding term sheet, 90 days of exclusivity for due diligence Goal insect farm in McMinnville, Oregon, as a hub for the U.S. Northwest

A Hub in Oregon

Chapul is planning a facility at a former plastics plant in McMinnville, Oregon, where black soldier fly larvae will process food waste and dry bakery waste. Until now, the company had planned to build the site in stages to limit capital needs and risk. With Reploid’s technology, it could start with a full-size build, Chapul’s founder, Pat Crowley, told AgFunderNews: “Reploid has designed a very cost-efficient BSFL rearing system and are currently operating them in the EU with a hub-spoke model.” The McMinnville site is meant to become a hub for the Pacific Northwest.

Reploid is interested in Chapul’s brands, its market penetration, a shovel-ready project and a pipeline of further projects, Mr. Crowley said. Earlier this year, Chapul paused a larger project next to an ethanol plant in North Dakota after failing to find a lead investor, but it has not abandoned it. Reploid calls North America a “strategic growth market” and says the acquisition would be a “milestone” for the company.

Insect Farming at the Customer’s Site

Reploid was founded in 2020 by Philip Pauer and has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since July 2025. It builds modular insect-rearing units called ReFarmUnits that turn organic byproducts into larvae, protein, fat and fertilizer on site at food companies and farms, while breeding and processing are centralized. In 2025, its revenue rose to 37.9 million euros from 5.1 million euros, driven mainly by plant engineering. The group now employs 190 people, according to AgFunderNews.

An Industry on a Roller Coaster

Capital for insect farms is especially scarce in the U.S. after several high-profile setbacks in the sector. The French pioneer Ÿnsect, which had raised more than $600 million, has been in final insolvency since December 2025, and its rival Agronutris had to seek court protection. Mr. Crowley himself is managing expectations: Reploid only had to announce the term sheet because it is publicly traded, he said. “The roller-coaster we’ve been on has seen many sure-things not materialize for unforeseen reasons.”

Reploid’s own profits also come with a caveat. Most of its 9.4 million euro net profit for 2025 is tied up in receivables, and its operating cash flow was negative at minus 6.5 million euros. Paying for Chapul partly in new shares would spare its cash.