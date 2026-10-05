Munich Robotics Start-Up RobCo Becomes a Unicorn

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First the chatbots, now the robots: The Munich-based robotics start-up RobCo is now valued at more than $1 billion (about 855 million euros), officially making it a unicorn. The company has doubled its valuation in just nine months. As part of the transaction, fresh capital is flowing into RobCo, while long-serving employees are allowed to sell part of their shares.

Sequoia, Lightspeed and New Investors

Existing backers Sequoia, Lightspeed, Greenfield, Kindred, Lingotto and Promus Ventures are on board. New investors include Cherry Ventures and the European Tech Collective, a group of founders of successful European tech companies. RobCo did not disclose how much money was raised in total. In February, the start-up raised about 85 million euros in a Series C round led by Lightspeed and Lingotto.

“This is a special moment for RobCo. I’m all the more pleased that the people who helped build the company can now share in its success financially,” said Roman Hölzl, co-founder and chief executive. The billion-dollar valuation is a great milestone, he said, but what matters most is “bringing the next generation of autonomous industrial robotics into factories.”

Roman Hölzl, co-founder and CEO of RobCo. © RobCo

Alfie Is Meant to Work on Its Own

RobCo was founded in Munich in 2020 by Roman Hölzl, Paul Maroldt and Constantin Dresel. The start-up made its name with modular robot arms that snap together like building blocks for different tasks and are meant to make automation easier, particularly for midsize manufacturers. Through a robotics-as-a-service model, customers rent the robots instead of buying them at high cost.

The next phase centers on Alfie, a robot designed for autonomous use in industry. It is meant to perceive its surroundings, derive the steps needed and carry them out on its own. That would allow Alfie to take on unstructured and safety-critical tasks that conventional industrial robots have so far been unable to automate. It will be officially unveiled in March 2027 at RobCoN in Munich, the company’s first summit.

Focus on the United States

At the same time, RobCo is expanding in the United States, currently its fastest-growing market. It now has customers in more than a dozen states, with production and assembly in Austin, Texas, and a lab in San Francisco. Mr. Hölzl has moved to the United States himself to drive the expansion. “RobCo is working toward a future where A.I. doesn’t just generate content but acts independently in the physical world,” said Luciana Lixandru, a partner at Sequoia.

Europe’s Robotics Boom

RobCo is not the only European robotics company being showered with capital right now. Under the banner of physical A.I., billions are flowing into the sector:

Neura Robotics: The company from Metzingen raised up to $1.4 billion in June from Tether, Nvidia, Amazon and others, the largest funding round in German history.

The company from Metzingen raised up to $1.4 billion in June from Tether, Nvidia, Amazon and others, the largest funding round in German history. Humanoid: The London start-up became a unicorn this summer with a 133 million euro Series A at a valuation of 1.1 billion euros, about two years after its founding.

The London start-up became a unicorn this summer with a 133 million euro Series A at a valuation of 1.1 billion euros, about two years after its founding. Exein: The Rome-based security start-up, which protects robots and connected devices among other things, is valued at $1.7 billion after a $270 million round.

The Rome-based security start-up, which protects robots and connected devices among other things, is valued at $1.7 billion after a $270 million round. Agile Robots: The Munich robotics company has brought Google DeepMind on board as an A.I. partner.

China Remains Far Ahead

Still, the picture for Europe is not entirely rosy. In humanoid robots, China controls about 90 percent of the global market, driven by state support and a rapid pace. “Nothing is lost, but we have to differentiate honestly,” Leif Lindner, chief executive of IFA, recently told Trending Topics in an interview. China currently has a considerable lead in humanoid robots, he said. RobCo, by contrast, is focusing its robots primarily on industry and the factory floor.